Square 9 and PDI Technologies Announce Strategic Alliance for Intelligent Information Management and ERP

New Relationship Brings Enhanced AI Offerings for AP Automation to be Featured in Joint "Fueling Efficiency" Webinar on April 10

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Square 9 Softworks, a leading provider of AI-powered intelligent information management solutions, and PDI Technologies, a global leader in the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, have announced a new agreement designed to benefit their new and existing base of shared customers.

This agreement will introduce AI-driven solutions for automating data extraction and enhancing the flow of information into PDI Enterprise ERP and back-office solutions. With the technology relationship, PDI customers can improve productivity by eliminating the manual data entry associated with recording account payables information. In addition, Square 9's intelligent information management platform will expedite the flow of information throughout organizations to further increase efficiency.

"We are excited to formalize our relationship with PDI Technologies after working together for several years," said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "Our Accounts Payable Automation products have proven to be a strong addition to an already great product line, and our goal now is to introduce automation into other areas where AI can make a real difference."

"At PDI, we're focused on helping our customers streamline their operations through innovation and integration," added Drew Mize, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America Enterprise Productivity, at PDI Technologies. "This automation capability with Square 9 and PDI Enterprise is the latest offering to improve accuracy, transparency, and control as we continue connecting convenience across the industry."

To share additional details of the announcement, Square 9 will be collaborating with PDI in a live webinar, Fueling Efficiency: Streamlining Operations with AP Automation, at 2 pm ET on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The webinar is free to attend, and anyone can register online. Square 9 will also be a sponsor at PDI Connections Live 2024, the industry-wide event for convenience leaders across the globe, in Washington, DC, from August 25 to 28, 2024. Pre-register for the Connections Live in-person networking and education experience here.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

