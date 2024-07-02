Square 9 Continues to Score High in G2's Quarterly Rankings

A 3rd Consecutive 1st Place Results Ranking Shows Customer Recognition of Square 9's Strong ROI
NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Square 9 Softworks continues to be recognized as a top provider of intelligent information management solutions for the 10th consecutive quarter as G2's newest report highlights the provider's strong commitment to customer return on investment. As a trusted and unbiased source for researching business-to-business software, G2 Reviews bases its rankings on feedback from real solution users who are willing to share their experiences.
In G2's Summer 2024 report, Square 9 secured prestigious recognition, earning 21 badges across 20 reports. Among this recognition, Square 9 continues to hold industry leadership in BPM, OCR, and ECM and has also secured 4 number 1 rankings. These 1st place spots include the ECM report and the best results report, which have been held by Square 9 for 3 consecutive quarters.
"We are both proud and humbled by this recognition from G2 reviews and are highly appreciative of the customer support and feedback that made this possible," says Square 9 president and CEO Stephen Young. "With 3 consecutive quarters at the top of G2's 'Best Results' Index, it's clear that solution buyers trust Square 9 to deliver a fast and impactful return on investment. We will continue to honor that trust with highly impactful solutions and top-quality service."
About Square 9 Softworks®
Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit [http://www.square-9.com.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit http://www.g2.com
