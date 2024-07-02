Square 9 Continues to Score High in G2's Quarterly Rankings

With 3 consecutive quarters at the top of G2's 'Best Results' Index, it's clear that solution buyers trust Square 9 to deliver a fast and impactful return on investment. We will continue to honor that trust with highly impactful solutions and top-quality service. Post this

To find out more about what solution buyers think of Square 9, visit the Square 9 G2 Reviews Page.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit [http://www.square-9.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit http://www.g2.com

