Square 9 Earns 2025 Buyer's Choice Award From TrustRadius

Award Highlights Square 9's Relationships, Feature Set, and Value for Price
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Even with a new, more rigorous set of criteria for TrustRadius' Buyers Choice Awards (Formerly Top-Rated Awards), Square 9 continues to soar high, receiving this coveted recognition. Buyer's Choice Awards are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews and are selected for having the best capabilities, value for price, and customer relationships.
During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations and if they would buy them again. These answers shape whether or not a product is chosen as best in the three key areas: capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship. With TrustRadius, companies evaluating software products can hear directly from verified users about how much they value Square 9's solutions.
"Square 9 Softworks winning the TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award highlights their dedication to transforming the way organizations manage their documents and workflows," said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius. "From their customer reviews, it's clear that their solutions are making a real difference in daily operations, and we're thrilled to celebrate Square 9 for the trust they've built with their customers."
With a TrustRadius score of 9.8 out of 10 and 65 verified reviews, this award exemplifies Square 9's commitment to customer value by providing innovative solutions and top-level service.
"At Square 9, we're proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback in our user community," said Stephen Young, Square 9 President and CEO. "We would like to thank all respondents for supporting our work and sharing their feedback on TrustRadius."
About Square 9 Softworks®
Square 9 Softworks is the industry-leading provider of AI-powered intelligent information management solutions that take the paper out of work and make it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius delivers a highly credible platform that empowers technology buyers to confidently make decisions. Using vetted product information and customer-generated content, trust Radius is able to create an impact with real, honest reviews, verifying all submissions in a multi-step process and vetting them for quality, depth, and detail. For more information on TrustRadius, visit http://www.trustradius.com
