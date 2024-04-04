Square 9 Secures 25 Badges and 5 Top Rankings in G2's Spring Reports

We are thrilled to be acknowledged by G2 again. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to solving customer challenges and providing top-quality service. Thank you to each and every customer who provided their feedback and made this recognition possible. Post this

Square 9's newly earned recognition includes having the best business relationships and being an industry leader in small business BPA. This industry leadership recognition was also newly gained for mid-market OCR as well.

In addition, Square 9 maintained its previous recognition as a Momentum Leader in ECM, OCR, and document management; as a High Performer in Accounts Payable Automation and HR Onboarding; and for having the best support and ease of use in small business ECM.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged by G2 again," said Steve Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to solving customer challenges and providing top-quality service. Thank you to each and every customer who provided their feedback and made this recognition possible."

For more on what real solution buyers think of Square 9, visit the Square 9 G2 Reviews Page.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent document processing platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit http://www.g2.com

