Square 9 Shines in TrustRadius' Top-Rated Awards Earning Recognition Across 8 Categories

We're very proud to be recognized by TrustRadius again. This continued recognition is a testament to the value we provide our customers through our services and solutions, and we're incredibly thankful for their continued support and feedback. Post this

With a TrustRadius score of 9.7 out of 10 and 42 verified reviews, this award recognizes Square 9 as a top choice in the Document Management, Enterprise Content Management(ECM), Accounts Payable, Survey & Form Building, Business Process Management(BPM), Data Extraction, Intelligent Document Processing, and OCR categories.

"We're very proud to be recognized by TrustRadius again," Says Steve Young, Square 9's president and CEO. "This continued recognition is a testament to the value we provide our customers through our services and solutions, and we're incredibly thankful for their continued support and feedback."

To find out more about Square 9, its offerings, and what real solution users have to say, visit the Square 9 TrustRadius page.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent document processing platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers a highly credible platform that empowers technology buyers to confidently make decisions. Using vetted product information and customer-generated content, trust Radius is able to create an impact with real, honest reviews, verifying all submissions in a multi-step process and vetting them for quality, depth, and detail. For more information on TrustRadius, visit https://www.trustradius.com/

Media Contact

Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889, [email protected], https://www.square-9.com/

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks