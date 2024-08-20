Square 9 Softworks Achieves 9.8 out of 10 Rating on TrustRadius

Customers Applaud User-Friendly Design, Effective Scalability, Exceptional Support
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Square 9 Softworks, a leading provider of intelligent information management solutions, continues to showcase excellence, achieving a 9.8 out of 10 review score on TrustRadius. As a customer-led review platform for business-to-business software, TrustRadius strives to provide highly vetted, unbiased information to organizations looking for solutions. This remarkable rating underscores Square 9's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and support.
Key factors contributing to this score include reviews praising Square 9's exceptional customer support, the user-friendliness of its solutions, and the incredible scalability and flexibility it offers, which is perfect for growing businesses. Achieving a 9.8 rating is a testament to our dedication to customer satisfaction, quality, and innovation. We are grateful to everyone who took the time to share their experiences and positive feedback.
"We are grateful and honored by the continuous customer praise that resulted in such a high score on TrustRadius," said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "This score is a testament to the commitment of the entire Square 9 team to continuous innovation and improvement, high-quality service and support, and a heavy focus on the usability and scalability of our solutions. It reinforces our mission to provide unparalleled service and support, and motivates us to continue exceeding expectations."
As Square 9 Softworks continues to receive acclaim, the company remains dedicated to maintaining the high standards that have earned it this prestigious recognition. Square 9 believes in listening to customers and continuously improving our offerings. This rating highlights Square 9's success in maintaining high standards across all aspects of our business, from customer service to product development.
About Square 9 Softworks®
Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius delivers a highly credible platform that empowers technology buyers to confidently make decisions. Using vetted product information and customer-generated content, trust Radius is able to create an impact with real, honest reviews, verifying all submissions in a multi-step process and vetting them for quality, depth, and detail. For more information on TrustRadius, visit https://www.trustradius.com/
Media Contact
Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889
