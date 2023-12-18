Square 9 Softworks Awarded 40 Badges and Three #1 Spots in G2's Winter 2024 Report

We're incredibly proud of the feedback we continue to receive from our customers. Our continued success on G2's grid reports and other similar initiatives is a clear testament to the customer-focused approach we strive to uphold every day. Post this

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Square 9's rankings range across 97 categories, including first-place positions as a Momentum Leader and for having the best results and relationships. Square 9 also continues to maintain its position as a Momentum Leader in Enterprise Content Management, OCR, Document Management, and Business Process Management.

"We're incredibly proud of the feedback we continue to receive from our customers," says Steve Young, Square 9 President and CEO. "Our continued success on G2's grid reports and other similar initiatives is a clear testament to the customer-focused approach we strive to uphold every day."

With the new year fast approaching, it's clear Square 9 is not slowing down in its efforts to provide the best quality services and solutions in the industry.

For more information on Square 9 and testimonies from real customers, you can visit their G2 page.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit http://www.g2.com

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent document processing platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

Media Contact

Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889, [email protected], https://www.square-9.com/

