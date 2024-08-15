Square 9 Softworks Demonstrates Commitment to Industry Excellence by Once Again Joining AIIM

Members of the AIIM Leadership Council are committed to excellence in the intelligent information management industry by supporting and developing education, certification, research, and community. Post this

"Members of the AIIM Leadership Council are committed to excellence in the intelligent information management industry by supporting and developing education, certification, research, and community," said AIIM President & CEO Tori Miller Liu, CIP. "We are pleased to have Square 9 as a partner on the council and look forward to their contributions as a thought leader in business process automation."

"Square 9 is proud to be a part of the AIIM community and its mission to drive success through improved information management," said Stephen Young, Square 9's President and CEO. "By contributing to AIIM, we will share our industry experience with a broader audience while continuing to drive our mission of innovation and customer service."

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

About AIIM

Founded in 1944, the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM) is a nonprofit organization serving information leaders in over 67 countries worldwide. AIIM's vision is to create a world where every organization benefits from intelligent information and data management to achieve better business outcomes. Through practical and approachable resources, AIIM enables organizations to leverage their information assets effectively, ultimately leading to improved business performance and success.

Media Contact

Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889, [email protected], https://www.square-9.com/

