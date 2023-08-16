Square 9 Softworks' Kristin Bernor Joins American Marketing Association, CT Chapter, Board of Directors

I couldn't be more thrilled than to join the board at this time. There's tons of forward momentum around bringing the two chapters together as one Connecticut chapter where we can compile our skills and learnings at scale to better serve our members. Tweet this

"I couldn't be more thrilled than to join the board at this time," said Kristin. "There's tons of forward momentum around bringing the two chapters together as one Connecticut chapter where we can compile our skills and learnings at scale to better serve our members." Kristin also stated that she would like to invite all marketing professionals to join her at the AMA's very first all CT member event in September, a networking mixer to celebrate the recent consolidation. For more information, please visit: https://amact.org/

American Marketing Association Members are dedicated professionals who work, teach, and study the field of marketing and have a passion for advancing the industry. American Marketing Association board members are volunteer leaders of the association, providing insight and guidance as the association continues to fulfill its mission: striving to be the most relevant force and voice, shaping marketing around the world.

The American Marketing Association brings together thought leaders in the field as a driving force in shaping the future of marketing. With content coming from unrivaled scholarly journals like the Journal of Marketing, and award-winning publications, like Marketing News, the American Marketing Association offers a robust perspective that understands that marketers are expected to provide solutions both for today and tomorrow.

At Square 9, we simplify common business tasks with enterprise content management, document capture, web forms, and business process automation tools that can be easily adapted to automate any paper-intensive process. That means you can spend less time on monotonous tasks and more time on growth and innovation. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889, [email protected], https://www.square-9.com/

