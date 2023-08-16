Square 9 Softworks' Kristin Bernor Joins American Marketing Association, CT Chapter, Board of Directors

Square 9's Marketing Director Brings Decades of Experience
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristin Bernor, Marketing Director for Square 9, was asked to join the American Marketing Association (AMA) Connecticut Chapter Board of Directors. Serving as the AVP of Programming, she will develop, recommend and implement programs for regular chapter meetings. Kristin brings decades of experience in brand building and performance marketing that will help the chapter reach its goals amid a recent and exciting merger.
The AMA Connecticut chapter has recently merged with the AMA Southern Connecticut chapter, bringing together a unified set of resources and objectives to help shape the marketing landscape of the state. The American Marketing Association (AMA) Connecticut Chapter is one of 75 chapters in the US and Canada that make up the largest association of marketing professionals in the world with over 30,000 members.
"I couldn't be more thrilled than to join the board at this time," said Kristin. "There's tons of forward momentum around bringing the two chapters together as one Connecticut chapter where we can compile our skills and learnings at scale to better serve our members." Kristin also stated that she would like to invite all marketing professionals to join her at the AMA's very first all CT member event in September, a networking mixer to celebrate the recent consolidation. For more information, please visit: https://amact.org/
American Marketing Association Members are dedicated professionals who work, teach, and study the field of marketing and have a passion for advancing the industry. American Marketing Association board members are volunteer leaders of the association, providing insight and guidance as the association continues to fulfill its mission: striving to be the most relevant force and voice, shaping marketing around the world.
About The American Marketing Association
The American Marketing Association brings together thought leaders in the field as a driving force in shaping the future of marketing. With content coming from unrivaled scholarly journals like the Journal of Marketing, and award-winning publications, like Marketing News, the American Marketing Association offers a robust perspective that understands that marketers are expected to provide solutions both for today and tomorrow.
About Square 9 Softworks®
At Square 9, we simplify common business tasks with enterprise content management, document capture, web forms, and business process automation tools that can be easily adapted to automate any paper-intensive process. That means you can spend less time on monotonous tasks and more time on growth and innovation. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.
Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889, [email protected], https://www.square-9.com/
