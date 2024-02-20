Square 9 Softworks Secures Top 10 Spot in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards

Placing so highly on G2's Best Software list and earning such a sought-after award showcases the level of service and quality our customers feel when engaging with us. They are the ones who continue to provide such positive feedback, and we're thankful for each and every one of them. Post this

"Placing so highly on G2's Best Software list and earning such a sought-after award showcases the level of service and quality our customers feel when engaging with us," says Stephen Young, Square 9 President and CEO. "They are the ones who continue to provide such positive feedback, and we're thankful for each and every one of them."

To find out more about Square 9, its offerings, and what real solution users have to say, visit Square 9's G2 page.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent document processing platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit http://www.g2.com

Media Contact

Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889, SamYoung@square-9.com, https://www.square-9.com/

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks