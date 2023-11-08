Square 9 Softworks Wins Triple Crown from TrustRadius: Best Relationship, Best Feature Set, and Best Value for Price

Being recognized by TrustRadius for awards based on real customer feedback reinforces our dedication and commitment to customer success. Thank you to all our customers who took the time to provide their feedback. Post this

"Being recognized by TrustRadius for awards based on real customer feedback reinforces our dedication and commitment to customer success," says Square 9 President and CEO Stephen Young. "Thank you to all our customers who took the time to provide their feedback."

The unique satisfaction customers feel with Square 9 solutions becomes even more apparent in light of the fact that the company is the only document management provider on TrustRadius to be recognized for all three categories.

"Square 9 Softworks has achieved an exceptional feat, securing all three Best of Awards and standing as the sole winner in the Document Management category," announced Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "This recognition is entirely rooted in feedback from customers who are delighted with Square 9 Softworks' feature set, its alignment with sales and marketing promises, and the excellent value it brings to the table."

To learn more about how customers rated Square 9, visit Square 9's TrustRadius page.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers a highly credible platform that empowers technology buyers to confidently make decisions. Using vetted product information and customer-generated content, trust Radius is able to create an impact with real, honest reviews, verifying all submissions in a multi-step process and vetting them for quality, depth, and detail. For more information on TrustRadius, visit https://www.trustradius.com/products/square-9-softworks/reviews

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent document processing platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

