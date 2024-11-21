Square 9 Solutions Marketplace Maximizes Customer Investments

The Solutions Marketplace aims to extend additional value to both our customers and partners. Our objective was to create an ecosystem where custom integration, process automation, and niche functionality tools can be shared between our customers and integration partners to everyone's benefit. Post this

"The Solutions Marketplace aims to extend additional value to both our customers and partners," Says Stephen Young, Square 9's President and CEO. "Our objective was to create an ecosystem where custom integration, process automation, and niche functionality tools can be shared between our customers and integration partners to everyone's benefit."

This new innovation showcases Square 9's continued reputation of convenience, customer service, and ease of doing business.

You can visit Square 9's Solutions Marketplace yourself to see the full array of offerings.

