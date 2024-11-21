Square 9 Solutions Marketplace Maximizes Customer Investments

This All-New Hub for Partner Integrations and Pre-built Workflows Streamlines Access to New Technologies
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connecting customers to the solutions that will best enhance their information management experience, Square 9 Softworks, a leading provider of AI-powered intelligent information management(IIM) solutions, just unveiled its all-new Solutions Marketplace. By introducing a hub to browse third-party and Square 9 offerings, customers can discover new solutions to work in ways best for them and increase their ROI.
Square 9 has long offered countless integrations with solution partners in a wide range of spaces. These integrations offer additional functionality for processes in accounting, customer relationship management, human resources, KPI reporting, and countless other areas of business. Square 9's new Solutions Marketplace conveniently displays these options alongside the many tools available within its own platform, such as process nodes, which perform specific functions within its graphic, no-code workflow builder, and AI and machine learning-assisted capture options.
"The Solutions Marketplace aims to extend additional value to both our customers and partners," Says Stephen Young, Square 9's President and CEO. "Our objective was to create an ecosystem where custom integration, process automation, and niche functionality tools can be shared between our customers and integration partners to everyone's benefit."
This new innovation showcases Square 9's continued reputation of convenience, customer service, and ease of doing business.
You can visit Square 9's Solutions Marketplace yourself to see the full array of offerings.
