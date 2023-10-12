Square 9 to Launch New GlobalAutomation for Dynamics 365 Business Central Solution at Community Summit North America

GlobalAutomation for Business Central meets a unique need in the Dynamics 365 community. It combines next-generation capture technology like AI and machine learning with intelligent information management to fully and completely automate accounts payable. Tweet this

This no-code integration also provides additional automation not found in Business Central to streamline approval routing, manage invoice workflows, and provide company-wide access to invoice processes and audit histories for a complete document automation solution.

"GlobalAutomation for Business Central meets a unique need in the Dynamics 365 community," Says Steve Young, Square 9 President and CEO. "It combines next-generation capture technology like AI and machine learning with intelligent information management to fully and completely automate accounts payable."

With the release of GlobalAutomation for Business Central and a reminder of Square 9's partner dedication, The software company once again showcases how in tune it is with the needs of its community. For more information on GlobalAutomation for Dynamics 365 Business Central, visit: info.square-9.com/dynamics-365-integration.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent document processing platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

