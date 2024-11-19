Square 9 Unveils Its Next-Generation Intelligent Information Management Platform

GlobalSearch Go is designed from the ground up to offer features, speed, and accessibility that are not possible with the technical limitations of previous IIM generations. The result is a fresh experience that provides previously unseen levels of efficiency. Post this

"GlobalSearch Go is designed from the ground up to offer features, speed, and accessibility that are not possible with the technical limitations of previous IIM generations," says Stephen Young, Square 9 President and CEO. "The result is a fresh experience that provides previously unseen levels of efficiency."

Having options for sharing and locating information is crucial for enhancing efficiency, as organizations can select the best experience for their given situation. This Swiss army knife approach to IIM ensures your staff always have the right tools for the job regardless of their department or use case.

Want to find out more about GlobalSearch Go's next-gen offerings? Visit Square 9's official ECM Page.

