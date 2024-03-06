Square 9's New Guide Offers Direction on Records Management and Digitization for K-12 Educators

This guide ultimately aims to help those in this space research tools and processes that will help them manage their information and work in tandem with the technologies they already have. Post this

Both document management and document automation combine updated processes and new technology to store, retrieve, and track documents while streamlining tasks for increased efficiency. For K-12 schools, this often means digitizing legacy records, automating administrative tasks, and managing information outside student information systems.

This expert guide, The Future of K-12: Your Guide to Embracing Document Management and Automation, aims to provide a convenient launching point for K-12 schools to begin their research. It details everything from record retention and administrative automation to successful change management and implementation timing.

"Educational institutions are undergoing a transformative shift, investing in new technologies that benefit everyone from students and parents to faculty and administrators," says Stephen Young, Square 9 president and CEO. This guide ultimately aims to help those in this space research tools and processes that will help them manage their information and work in tandem with the technologies they already have."

