Square Corner A Design and Build Collaborative to host a Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening event at the historic Square Corner, 2 N Market St, Suite 300, Frederick, MD 21701

Join us for a ribbon cutting event with the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce at our new offices on the historic Square Corner in downtown Frederick, MD.

Date: November 14, 2024

Time: 10-12 am

Reception to follow after ribbon cutting in Suite 300

Square Corner is built on the long-standing partnership between Tuscan Blue Design and Lighthouse Craftsman. We specialize in custom home renovations, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, interior home remodeling, new home additions, interior design services, and more.

Our Story - In 2012, Meredith Ericksen, owner of Tuscan Blue Design, was in search of a quality general contractor with an eye for detail who could help bring her designs to life. She connected with Pete Ring, founder of Lighthouse Craftsman Inc., and both realized they shared a commitment to create custom home renovations for clients, with the best experience possible. Together, their teams completed a custom cabinetry build that was the first of many joint projects. After eight years of partnership, the two companies decided to join forces under one roof to create Square Corner.

Over the years, Meredith, Pete, and their teams have built lasting relationships with their clients, often completing multiple projects for the same clients or receiving personal referrals. This success is thanks to their goal of serving their clients' vision, cultivating trust, and going above and beyond during every step of a project.

Named after the well-known 'square corner' intersection of Market Street and Patrick Street in downtown Frederick, Maryland, Square Corner is firmly established in the local community. We're proud to call this historic cornerstone of the community our home, as it's been an important hub of business in the area for over 100 years.

