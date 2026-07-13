SquawkVoice AI Achieves TekVizion Verified Status on Avaya Aura -- Independent Proof That AI Voice Agents Are Production-Ready

Independent verification proves secure, resilient telephony integration and live‑agent escalation, compressing months of lab work into days and accelerating enterprise go‑live confidence.

PLANO, Texas, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TekVizion Voice AI Labs certified SquawkVoice AI Agent Studio V1.5.0 against Avaya Aura® Communication Manager R10.2, Avaya Aura® Session Manager R10.2, and Avaya Session Border Controller R10.2, delivering independent, production‑readiness proof that reduces integration risk and accelerates enterprise deployments.

Why This Matters

AI voice agents have a production problem, not a technology problem. They work in demos. They fail in production — because phone systems are complex, interdependent, and almost never tested end-to-end before go-live. TekVizion Voice AI Labs closes that gap with independent, infrastructure-layer proof that the integration works — covering every layer from SIP to live-agent handoff — before any customer ever picks up the phone.

TekVizion validated the full telephony integration between SquawkVoice AI and Avaya, covering secure call connections, encrypted audio, legacy call handling, agent handoffs, and resilience features. These are complex, interdependent elements that - if not thoroughly tested - can cause dropped calls, lost customer context during transfers, poor audio quality, incorrect automated responses, or outages that directly harm customer experience. By proving these behaviors end-to-end and passing all test cases with zero critical failures. TekVizion gives enterprises independent assurance that the solution will behave reliably in real production contact centers.

Customer Impact

"The failure mode we see repeatedly is AI voice agents that pass sandbox tests and fail the first week in production - because nobody tested the full telephony stack. TekVizion Verified exists to close that gap. SquawkVoice customers now have independent, documented proof that the integration works — before a single enterprise customer picks up the phone." Sonali Karnik, Vice President Product Marketing, TekVizion PVS, Inc.

"Achieving TekVizion Verified status accelerates our customers' ability to deploy SquawkVoice AI on Avaya infrastructure with confidence. This validation proves both interoperability and real‑world call handling - shortening time to value for enterprise contact centers." Anuj Grover, CEO, SquawkVoice AI.

"We are pleased that TekVizion is expanding the scope of validation tests available for Avaya solutions to include Voice AI capabilities, such as those available from SquawkVoice AI. By proving these capabilities end-to-end, TekVizion helps ensure that Voice AI deployments deliver on the promise of improved CX outcomes. This collaborative validation work on current systems establishes a robust and secure foundation as customers plan their pathways to the upcoming Avaya Aura 10.3 release and beyond," Eric Rossman, Global Vice President, Partnerships & Alliances, Avaya.

About the TekVizion Voice AI Labs and Verified Process

Voice AI labs is a hosted sandbox that emulates full production stacks (SBCs, PSTN trunks, SIPREC, ASR/TTS/NLU, CCaaS tenancy). The facility has served as an independent testing authority for Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, and Avaya for more than 20 years. TekVizion Verified is the independent certification that AI voice agents are production-ready — covering secure call handling, CCaaS integration, live-agent escalation, and compliance requirements across the full enterprise telephony stack. Verified status is awarded only after structured testing in TekVizion's physical lab environment, with documented pass/fail results.

Learn more at www.tekvizion.com

AI Application Developers, ISVs, and Enterprises can request TekVizion Verified testing or schedule a briefing by contacting [email protected].

About SquawkVoice AI

SquawkVoice AI delivers enterprise‑grade AI voice agents built for real‑world telecommunications environments. SquawkVoice AI Agent Studio enables organizations to create, deploy, and manage persona‑driven voice assistants that integrate natively with existing telephony infrastructure.

Learn more at www.squawkvoice.ai.

Media Contact

Sonali Karnik, Vice President Product Marketing, TekVizion, 1 214.242.5903 5903, [email protected], https://www.tekvizion.com/

Anuj Grove, CEO, SquawkVoice, [email protected], https://www.squawkvoice.ai/

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SOURCE TekVizion