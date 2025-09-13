Squid Proxies Launches Advanced U.S. Residential Proxy Network, Designed to Empower Enterprise-Scale Data Operations

"Our new residential proxy network is built for what enterprises truly need—scalability, efficiency, and cost control," said Lucas Reid, VP at SquidProxies.com. "It's more than IPs; it's a reliable infrastructure partner to fuel confident growth. Post this

Since 2010, Squid Proxies has built a robust proxy network spanning more than 50 cities worldwide, supporting companies of all sizes — from agile startups to large enterprises — in leveraging the web's vast data resources. Its dedicated datacenter proxies have remained the most cost-effective, high-performance option for critical use cases such as market intelligence, competitive monitoring, and brand protection.

Next-Level Performance and Flexibility

After over five years of dedicated in-house development, Squid Proxies introduces a new U.S. residential proxy network that redefines what businesses can expect from proxy infrastructure. This purpose-built network features high-performance residential servers supporting up to 100 Mbps connectivity, and offers coverage across more than 50 cities in the United States.

With this expansion, enterprises can execute advanced workflows — including stealth web scraping, localized ad verification, and regional testing — with unmatched reliability and minimal risk of detection. By providing true residential IP authenticity, businesses gain a significant edge in reaching accurate, geo-specific insights.

Drive Down Costs While Boosting Value

Understanding the importance of operational efficiency, Squid Proxies guarantees that high-volume customers can reduce existing proxy costs by at least 25%, while achieving improved performance and expanded coverage. This commitment to cost optimization allows data teams to scale confidently without compromising on speed, security, or reliability.

Key Benefits for Enterprise and High-Volume Users

✔ Lower Total Cost of Ownership

Guaranteed savings of 25% or more on current proxy expenses, maximizing ROI for high-volume data operations.

✔ True Geo-Targeting Precision

Access to exclusive IPs in 100+ U.S. cities enables highly accurate local data collection and testing — essential for competitive analysis and localized marketing.

✔ High-Speed, Reliable Infrastructure

Up to 100 Mbps speeds and 99.9% SLA-backed uptime ensure seamless, uninterrupted execution of large-scale, high-concurrency workflows.

✔ Operational Agility and Control

A unified, SSL-secured client portal allows for easy blending or switching between residential and datacenter proxies as business needs evolve, without disruptions.

✔ Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance

Strict no-logs policy, GDPR compliance, and transparent system monitoring give IT and compliance teams confidence and peace of mind.

✔ Dedicated 24/7 Technical Support

Around-the-clock support from proxy specialists minimizes risks and keeps mission-critical projects running smoothly.

Trusted by Leading Enterprises Worldwide

Squid Proxies continues to serve a diverse global client base, including innovative startups and Fortune 500 companies, with a focus on transparency, performance, and long-term customer success. This latest expansion underscores the company's commitment to helping organizations transform data into actionable insights securely and at scale.

