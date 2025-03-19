Squint Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025

"We are thrilled to be recognized on this prestigious list that honors companies who are shaping the industry and culture through innovation," said Devin Bhushan, founder and CEO of Squint. "From the start, Squint's mission has been to accelerate human potential. Post this

Squint is a Manufacturing Intelligence platform designed to solve for the growing skills gap in factories across the world by empowering operators with AI and AR on the floor to navigate their jobs effectively. Squint's investment in these technologies is particularly groundbreaking because the company has found a way to present these intimidating technologies into simple, easy-to-use consumer-grade applications that every operator can navigate with confidence and delight. The results of putting Squint in operators' hands speak for themselves – Squint's customers boast definitive ROI results in the form of decreased downtime and scrap.

Operators interact with Squint in three instances: to troubleshoot issues, to confirm correct work execution, and when they need to be compliant with a protocol. Squint's AI traverses the vast knowledge repository of a manufacturer's workflows to bring certified information to the operator right when they need it. When operators need a quick over-the-shoulder check of their work, Squint's AI is the expert teammate that assesses the accuracy of their work, giving corrective measures where necessary. And finally, Squint automatically fills out audit records and ensures all tasks are automatically verified for compliance as the operator performs work — no more time spent on forms.

Major industry leaders including Continental Tires, Michelin, JTEKT and leading global food and beverage brands have adopted Squint's technology, attracted by its ability to upskill their workforce without replacing any existing systems of record. Squint requires only a moment to start running on any floor and instantly brings confidence to the workforce, increasing operator engagement and reducing mistakes. Squint is designed for both new and experienced workers and provides the missing layer of confidence on the factory floor.

Operators execute tasks faster with Squint Spatial Guidance arrows and labels

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT SQUINT

Squint works with the world's leading manufacturers to help them scale expert knowledge, deploy standard work, and optimize production with insights through its full suite of intuitive computer vision, AI, and AR capabilities. Manufacturing executives and operators alike rely on Squint to power their daily operations on the shop floor, unlocking efficiency in maintenance, reliability, skill development, compliance, and more.

By unifying data on people, processes, and equipment metrics in one place, Squint improves production efficiency and elevates work quality. Squint is helping customers across industries eliminate technician mistakes by 98%, reduce production delays by 74%, execute work 53% faster, and reduce scrap by 93%.

Squint was founded in 2021 by Devin Bhushan.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

