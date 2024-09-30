SquiSHU by Hamee Announces Exclusive Launch With Its Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Jumbo SquiSHU - Special Gold Edition

The genuine licensed Jumbo Hello Kitty SquiSHU boasts a stunning pearlescent finish and is adorned with a charming gold "50" bow to honor her 50th anniversary. This delightful design adds a special touch to the collectible for fans and collectors alike. Post this

"Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Hello Kitty history," said Daiki Nakata. "Squishable, huggable, and giftable, it arrives at the perfect time for holiday gift-giving. Its irresistible jumbo size offers an even more satisfying squish! The Hello Kitty Jumbo SquiSHU is sure to become a sought-after gift that is as adorable as it is comforting for kids and adults. If you miss out on gold, there's still the pink version!"

SquiSHU by Hamee is home to an assortment of super soft, ultra-slow-rising polyurethane foam squishies that are fun, relaxing, and satisfying to squish. The Jumbo Hello Kitty is a great fidget toy for kids and an excellent stress reliever for adults, making it a cute desk decoration as well. Each one comes in a giftable display package.

The Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary items include squishies, Otamatone electronic musical toys, and tech accessories, available online through December 31, with retailers permitted to sell past this date.

For more information and to purchase these exclusive items, visit Hamee.com and Sanrio.com.

About SquiSHU by Hamee:

SquiSHU by Hamee is a soft, slow-rising, and glittery squishy brand. Since its founding, Hamee US has prided itself in being able to introduce Japanese toy and accessory trends via a variety of silly, fun, unique and adorable items to the U.S. market.

