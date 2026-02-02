Sr. VP Retires from AFG Group After More than a Decade of Leadership

AFG Group, Inc., a nationally recognized woman-owned program, construction, and relocation management firm based in Herndon, VA, announces the retirement of Senior Vice President Matt Oviatt after more than a decade of leadership and growth. Oviatt played a ключ role in expanding AFG's federal client partnerships, nationwide footprint, and business development strategy, with continuity ensured through leadership transition to Maral Mouradian as the primary point of contact for nationwide business development.

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AFG Group, Inc. (AFG), a nationally recognized woman-owned program, construction, and relocation management firm, announces the retirement of Senior Vice President Matt Oviatt, marking the close of an influential chapter in the firm's history and celebrating a career defined by leadership, growth, and lasting client relationships. AFG also confirms a transition within its Business Development leadership to ensure continuity of client engagement and ongoing support for our nationwide clients.

Since joining AFG in September 2013, Matt has been a driving force behind the company's evolution. Over more than ten years, he progressed from Vice President to Senior Vice President, serving as the firm's lead for Business Development and client relationships and helping guide AFG through a period of meaningful expansion while staying grounded in the company's client-first values.

Beginning in 2016, Matt led AFG's corporate growth strategy, strengthening federal client partnerships and expanding the firm's services nationwide. Under his leadership, AFG achieved significant revenue growth and extended its geographic reach to more than 30 states in just five years. In 2022, he continued to shape the firm's long-term vision through cultivating and deepening client relationships.

Throughout his tenure, Matt built and nurtured trusted relationships with clients, including the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the General Services Administration, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Homeland Security. Known for listening closely to clients and acting thoughtfully on their feedback, he helped strengthen AFG's processes and elevate the firm's delivery across programs nationwide.

"Matt's impact on AFG goes far beyond numbers and growth; his leadership, integrity, and genuine commitment to our clients and our people have helped shape who we are today. We are deeply grateful for his many contributions and wish him nothing but success and fulfillment in this next chapter," said Cheryl O'Connor, CEO.

In light of Matt's retirement, Ms. Maral Mouradian ([email protected]) will now coordinate all business development activities as the primary point of contact for AFG's Nationwide Business Development team. Having worked closely alongside Matt for many years, Maral is well-positioned to ensure continuity of client engagement while advancing AFG's long-term business development. Her deep understanding of AFG's values, established client relationships, and collaborative leadership approach will support a seamless continuation of this work.

As he enters retirement, Matt leaves behind a legacy of collaboration, mentorship, and steady leadership—one that will continue to influence AFG's culture and direction well into the future.

About AFG Group, Inc.

AFG Group, Inc. is a woman-owned firm providing multi-disciplined program, construction, and relocation management services nationwide. With nearly 30 years of experience, AFG supports healthcare facilities, laboratories, courthouses, educational institutions, and government buildings, helping owners navigate complex projects with confidence, clarity, and care.

For more information, visit www.afgcm.com.

Media Contact

Erin C O'Connor, AFG Group, Inc, 1 7034350029, [email protected], www.afgcm.com

SOURCE AFG Group, Inc