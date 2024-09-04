SR2 Solutions Launches SR2 Cypher: A Revolutionary Encrypted Messaging and File Sharing App

"SR2 Solutions understands the growing need for secure communication in today's world. With SR2 Cypher, we are offering a powerful yet user-friendly solution that enables individuals and businesses to communicate with confidence, knowing their data is protected by the best encryption available." Post this

SR2 Cypher is an innovative app that allows users to send and receive encrypted messages and large file attachments with unparalleled ease and security. Leveraging AES 256-bit encryption and Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Key Management Service, SR2 Cypher ensures that all communications remain private and protected from unauthorized access.

A standout feature of SR2 Cypher is its ability to send secure messages to recipients who do not have the app installed. Each message is locked to the recipient's cell phone and verified through a one-time passcode, guaranteeing that only the intended recipient can access the information.

Additionally, SR2 Cypher allows users to create a public profile URL, enabling clients, colleagues, or partners to send secure messages and large files directly. This feature is particularly valuable for business professionals who regularly handle sensitive data.

Key Features:

AES 256-Bit Encryption: Military-grade encryption ensures the highest level of security for all messages and file attachments.

Large File Sharing: Easily send files up to 2GB, all securely encrypted.

Universal Accessibility: Recipients do not need to have SR2 Cypher installed to receive secure messages, making it more versatile and user-friendly.

Public Profile URL: A customizable URL for receiving secure communications and large files from anyone, ideal for professionals handling sensitive information.

Powered by AWS: The app utilizes AWS Key Management Service to securely manage encryption keys.

About SR2 Solutions

Based in Beaumont, TX, SR2 Solutions has been at the forefront of cybersecurity for over two decades, providing expert software development and cybersecurity consulting services to clients across various industries. The launch of SR2 Cypher marks another milestone in SR2 Solutions' commitment to protecting the privacy and security of its users.

Quote from SR2 Solutions CEO:

"At SR2 Solutions, we understand the growing need for secure communication in today's digital landscape. With SR2 Cypher, we are offering a powerful yet user-friendly solution that enables individuals and businesses to communicate with confidence, knowing their data is protected by the best encryption technology available," said Charles Teel, CEO of SR2 Solutions.

Availability and Pricing

SR2 Cypher is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the United States and Canada for $3.99 USD. For more information, visit https://www.sr2solutions.com.

Apple AppStore

https://apps.apple.com/app/sr2-cypher/id6661006814

Google Play Store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sr2solutions.sr2_cypher

Media Contact

Charles Teel, SR2 Solutions, 1 409-234-4242, [email protected], https://www.sr2solutions.com

SOURCE SR2 Solutions