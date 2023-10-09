SRA emphasizes educating small and mid-size businesses how 831(b) plans can lead to self-reliance when the unthinkable happens

SRA has produced a wealth of video podcasts to help explain to the average business owner how 831(b) micro-captive plans can help them plan for the unexpected.

EAGLE, Idaho, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SRA 831(b) Admin is doubling down on its efforts to focus on taking an educational approach when it comes to helping small to mid-size businesses find a stable footing in their industries. The company's focus is the administration of 831(b) plans, which provide businesses with a safety net during times of uncertainty. Enacted by Congress in 1986, these plans, also called captive or micro-captive insurance, provide businesses with a tax-deferred incentive to set aside funds for risks that traditional insurance fails to cover. Though these plans have been around for decades, they have mainly been used only by Fortune 500 companies. However, since the pandemic, these plans have seen a surge in popularity. Recognizing that these plans appear to be complex in nature, SRA has produced a wealth of video podcasts to help explain to the average business owner how these plans can help them plan for the unexpected.

Recently, CEO and founder of SRA 831(b) Admin, Van Carlson, sat down in SoFi Stadium with Playbook host and former CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, David Meltzer, to discuss how businesses can help mitigate their risks. To view this video interview with Van Carlson and David Melzer, please visit: 831(b) Captive Insurance Plans Explained with Van Carlson and David Meltzer

"I am so excited for the release of my Apple TV show interview with Van [Carlson] this December," Meltzer said. "Van is a true entrepreneur who is doing incredible work by protecting businesses' assets through times of uncertainty. I have personally referred a lot of my clients his way because I know what he is doing is invaluable. Can't wait to do more with him and the entire SRA team moving forward."

Carlson has also been interviewed in a slew of educational videos on the SRA YouTube channel, created specifically for providing in-depth information to their clients in their business verticals. In one of the company's popular posts, SRA shows small and mid-size businesses how to utilize tax deferral to mitigate risks with an 831(b) micro-captive plan.

"I'm always looking for an excuse to help other people, especially business owners," said Carlson. "There's no better way, in my opinion, than to do this by helping educate business owners about what we do and how it can benefit their businesses."

SRA will continue its efforts to provide educational content to its viewers and clients with the goal of teaching businesses to be self-reliant and mitigate their risks. For a full list of SRA podcasts, visit here.

