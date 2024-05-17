SRB and Woolpert to Provide Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey Services for Oklahoma City Suburb

"The city has experienced overflows in some areas, and this investigation will help identify problem areas and what is causing these issues." Post this

"The city has experienced overflows in some areas, and this investigation will help identify problem areas and what is causing these issues," Way said. "The cleaning will help remove years of dirt, grease, and debris that have gotten into the system, while smoke testing will help identify where there may be leaks that allow for inflow into the system."

Woolpert Vice President Carla Muscarella said that this effort will provide a comprehensive condition assessment of the city's sewer system and establish a baseline that will be used to develop prioritized rehabilitation recommendations for Warr Acres.

"It is always exciting to be an integral part of a project from the initial data collection through the final recommendations for our clients," Muscarella said. "Our partnership with SRB has allowed both our firms to expand our service offerings in Oklahoma and the Midwest."

This contract is underway.

