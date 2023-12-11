SRI, a nonprofit R&D insitute with deep roots in Silicon Valley, unveils transformative new brand identity

"Our new branding is a declaration of our legacy and our future." Post this

The rebranding simplifies SRI International to its familiar acronym, SRI, and introduces the "Future Cube." This symbol, inspired by SRI's historical logos, frames the institute's global positioning, both literally and figuratively. The left square of the Future Cube tilts at precisely 37 degrees, a nod to SRI's 37°N latitude physical location in Silicon Valley. It also represents an inflection point, symbolizing that moment between ideation and realization, thinking and doing, and developing something inside a lab or office and bringing it to market.

"The Future Cube is the heart of our brand story," said Mike Freedman, SRI's Vice President of Communications. "It represents myriad perspectives — a space for out-of-the-box thinking, a blank canvas or sandbox for innovation, as well as our problem-solving ethos. It symbolizes SRI's role at the forefront of technological and scientific breakthroughs in diverse fields, such as quantum, trusted AI, climate, education, precision medicine, and much more."

The new visual language also incorporates a rich graphical heritage drawn from the world of research. It uses geometric shapes, test patterns, and chart notations, with a font system inspired by the aesthetics of robotics and machines.

The blue color palette draws from SRI's history, which includes the acquisition of the famed Sarnoff Corp. (formerly RCA Labs) in Princeton, N.J., in 1987, and Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) earlier this year. The color is infused with a new vibrancy to reflect the dynamism of innovation and bold ambition to deliver world-changing outcomes.

SRI's rebrand was designed by Studio Scott, a San Francisco-based studio known for transforming many iconic research, cultural, and education organizations, in collaboration with the Minnesota-based strategy firm, Astrion Partners.

"Our new branding is a declaration of our legacy and our future," added Parekh. "It embodies our commitment to innovation, our independence as a non-profit, and our relentless pursuit of collaboration with our government and industry customers and strategic partners to solve some of the world's biggest challenges. It's a brand identity that not only represents who we are but also inspires where we are headed."

About SRI

SRI is an independent nonprofit research institute headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., with a rich history of supporting government and industry. We create and deliver world-changing solutions for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future. For more than 75 years, we have collaborated across technical and scientific disciplines to discover and develop groundbreaking products and technologies and bring innovations and ideas to the marketplace. Learn more at www.sri.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Brieger, SRI, 1 650-704-1748, [email protected], www.sri.com

SOURCE SRI