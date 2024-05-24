SRPR | Shev Rush Public Relations Founder Named to 2024 PM360 ELITE 100

25-year PR veteran joins annual list of influential healthcare marketing professionals

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SRPR | Shev Rush Public Relations, the award-winning PR and marketing agency, today announced that PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, has named Shev Rush, its CEO and founder, to its 2024 PM360 ELITE 100 in the PR Gurus category. Now in its tenth year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represents the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.

"When I founded SRPR in 2005, our very first client was an advertising and interactive marketing agency with a concentration in healthcare, and we have continued to work with some of the most exciting early-stage companies in the healthcare, pharma, medical device, biotech, and healthcare marketing spaces ever since," said Rush. "It's an honor to be named to the PM360 ELITE among such an illustrious list of fellow marketing professionals. We look forward to continuing to support our clients' innovation and pathbreaking work in this important space."

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals and teams who have significantly impacted the life sciences and healthcare industries throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments, testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence reflecting their efforts' impact.

A total of 100 winners were selected across 20 categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Drug Researchers and Developers, Entrepreneurs, Environmental Champions, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, Philanthropic Heroes, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks, and Transformational Leaders.

About SRPR

SRPR | Shev Rush Public Relations is an award-winning media relations and marketing consultancy founded in 2005. It has been named one of the top 5 boutique PR agencies in the U.S. in a survey of 800 journalists and has placed stories in nearly every top-tier media outlet in the U.S. as well as many abroad. Its work with trade publications across the healthcare, pharma, biotech, medical device, advertising, and tech industries routinely provides heightened visibility for its clients in those spaces.

SRPR was founded by PR veteran Shev Rush in 2005 and is headquartered in New York City and Los Angeles and serves clients all over the U.S. and internationally.

