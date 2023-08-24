SSC Services for Education Named a 2023 Top Workplace in Knoxville

Feedback from employees leads to recognition in greater Knoxville area for company's workplace culture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSC Services for Education ("SSC"), a leading national facilities and grounds management provider for schools and universities across the country, announced today it has been awarded a 2023 Top Workplaces honor by Knoxville News Sentinel.

"It is an honor for SSC to receive this award as a result of our employees, who work every day to create clean, safe, and customized learning environments so students have spaces they are proud of and want to use," said Seth Ferriell, CEO of SSC Services for Education. "We provide services across the U.S., but for 54 years we have called Knoxville home. Receiving such positive feedback from our employees here is a testament to the values on which our company was founded: If you treat your clients right and you treat your people right, you will be doing right by your business."

SSC provides customized facility solutions to over 170 educational clients in 26 states. In Knoxville, SSC offers local support to the community through sponsorship of high schools' robotics clubs and personal finance classes, and classroom support including volunteering in classrooms and clearing the Amazon wish lists of over 30 teachers within Knox County School District and surrounding schools.

SSC's longest-standing employee, out of 10,000+ employees nationwide, is also based in Knoxville. Office Manager Earlene Bolinger jumped at the opportunity to join SSC 37 years ago and says with confidence that she has never looked back. Shortly after she began working at SSC for founder Baxter Lee, she saw, "just how much Baxter cared about his people and realizing that, and that he really did value his employees, that changed everything for me." The value of each person is a company tenant that has remained a driving factor for over 50 years. In the last 3 years, Knoxville staffing has increased by 15% to support company growth while maintaining a high tenure with 50% of the associates having worked with SSC for over 10 years and 20% over 20 years.

Knoxville Top Workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

A total of 64 Knoxville companies received Top Workplaces 2023 awards. To view the complete list of honorees, please visit https://topworkplaces.com/company/southeast-service-corp/knoxville/.

