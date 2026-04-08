SSD Prices Jump Almost 24% in Just Three Weeks as Flash Volatility Intensifies

"As pricing conditions continue to evolve, infrastructure teams must plan for greater variability in cost dynamics. The architectures that succeed will be the ones that can adapt without compromising performance." Erik Salo, SVP of Product and Operations at VDURA Post this

The most recent price increases build on a sustained period of escalation. Pricing for 30TB TLC enterprise SSDs increased by 472% between Q2 2025 and Q1 2026, rising from $3,062 to $17,500. Over the same period, 30TB QLC SSD pricing increased from $2,450 to $15,121, fundamentally reshaping the economics of flash-based storage.

Analysis shows that the cost multiple between 30TB QLC SSDs and 30TB HDDs expanded from 4.9x in Q2 2025 to 22.6x in Q1 2026, significantly increasing the financial risk of architectures that rely exclusively on flash. These dynamics are particularly acute in AI, HPC, and other data-intensive environments, where storage performance requirements remain constant even as media pricing fluctuates.

The Flash Volatility Index provides a transparent view into SSD pricing, tracking how flash media volatility translates into real-world cost exposure and how that compares to the current HDD market. The accompanying Storage Economics Optimizer Tool allows organizations to model total system cost across different storage architectures, performance targets, and media mixes, giving infrastructure teams a way to evaluate trade-offs before committing capital.

Using the Storage Economics Optimizer Tool, VDURA analyzed the cost impact of flash pricing changes across common storage architectures for a 25 PB deployment delivering 1,000 GB/s of sustained performance. At Q2 2025 pricing, an all-flash architecture carried a 3-year cost of $9.69M. By Q2 2026, that same configuration increased to $48.17M, a ~397% increase driven primarily by flash media pricing.

A mixed fleet architecture delivering the same performance results in a total 3-year cost of $11.37M, maintaining throughput while significantly reducing exposure to flash price volatility.

"Mixed-fleet architectures, which separate performance from capacity within a single namespace and intelligently tier data across flash and HDD, experienced significantly lower cost escalation," said Erik Salo, SVP of Product and Operations at VDURA. "This shows how greater architectural flexibility can reduce exposure to flash pricing shifts without compromising performance."

"As pricing conditions continue to evolve, infrastructure teams must plan for greater variability in cost dynamics. The architectures that succeed will be the ones that can adapt without compromising performance."

The Flash Volatility Index and Storage Economics Optimizer Tool is available at https://www.vdura.com/flash-volatility-index-and-storage-economics-optimizer-tool/, along with supporting technical analysis detailing SSD pricing trends and architectural cost impacts. VDURA will publish quarterly updates to reflect evolving market conditions.

About VDURA

VDURA provides high-performance mixed fleet storage solutions designed for enterprise workloads including AI/ML training, media and entertainment production, high-performance computing, and large-scale data analytics. The company's architecture enables organizations to optimize storage configurations based on workload requirements and market conditions without sacrificing performance. For more information, visit www.vdura.com.

Note: The Flash Volatility Index and Storage Economics Optimizer Tool uses publicly available market data and uniform commodity pricing methodology. It is intended as an analytical framework and does not represent pricing forecasts or vendor-specific commercial terms.

Media Contact

Emily Gallagher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Gallagher, VDURA, 1 5125719020, [email protected], www.vdura.com

SOURCE VDURA