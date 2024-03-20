SSI Alliance Unveils Sustainable Data Center Infrastructure Ecosystem Landscape

I envision both this landscape and the SSIA community growing significantly in the coming years as more focus and effort is applied to ensuring the digital substrate of our world is as sustainable for our planet as possible. Post this

The mission of the SSIA as a community-based organization is to create, foster and drive adoption of open standards that increase the efficiency and sustainability of the data center and digital infrastructure supply chains. This new landscape provides an easy way to explore the essential hardware, software, and services companies, as well as non-profit and governmental organizations, that are participating in the sustainability trend for the complex, growing and rapidly changing digital infrastructure ecosystem.

The landscape includes public and private companies that span sectors including data center construction, cooling, operations, fluids & chemicals, silicon, building management, cloud computing, and data transfer. Furthermore, it is organized into sub-categories and each logo in the landscape opens a card that features key company information, including website, social handles, headquarters, headcount, and VC funding if applicable. The landscape also provides for a git-revisioned source repository, exportable PDF and PNG image versions and embeddable links to ensure up-to-date versions of the landscape can be used in presentations, blog posts and other content mediums.

"The data center technology and services ecosystems are undergoing rapid transformation and innovation due to increasing power demands, new cooling requirements, and a focus on optimizing space and reducing waste," said My Truong, SSIA Chairperson and Field CTO for Equinix. "It's been exciting to see this project unfold with a growing number of companies that play an often-invisible role in sustainability-focused infrastructure. I envision both this landscape and the SSIA community growing significantly in the coming years as more focus and effort is applied to ensuring the digital substrate of our world is as sustainable for our planet as possible."

The landscape was spearheaded by the SSI Alliance, one of many open-source projects led by the Linux Foundation that are focused on a sustainable future.

"There are countless pieces of the data center sustainability puzzle from how the physical building is constructed to rack-level technology to packaging to waste recycling," said Sean McIlroy, Program Manager at the Linux Foundation. "Former SSIA chairperson Zac Smith has done an excellent job leading the charge and working with the team on the landscape and his deep knowledge of the players up and down the value chain is reflected in what I know will be a growing ecosystem of companies."

To access the interactive landscape, visit https://landscape.ssia.org/ and for more information about the SSI Alliance and membership, visit, https://www.ssia.org/about-us/.

The Sustainable and Scalable Infrastructure Alliance (SSIA) is the world's leading community-based organization advancing infrastructure technologies and standards that power our digital world in a sustainable, scalable way. Founded in 2016 as the Open19 Foundation, the SSIA is committed to solving the cost, efficiency, and operational challenges of modern data centers with a focus on environmental sustainability and efficient cloud-to-edge deployment models. In 2021, the organization joined the Linux Foundation, bringing its community of hardware and datacenter innovators to the world's largest open-source ecosystem. For more information, visit: http://www.ssia.org.

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

