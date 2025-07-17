SSM Announces State-of-the-art IVR Payment System to Enhance Customer Experience

Stor-All Storage, a forward-thinking operator stands as an early success story

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. (SSM), a leading provider of comprehensive management software for the self-storage industry, is excited to announce the official launch of its state-of-the-art IVR (Interactive Voice Response) Payment system. This innovative solution is set to revolutionize how self-storage customers make payments, offering unmatched convenience, security, and accessibility. Stor-All Storage, a forward-thinking operator across Kentucky and Ohio, stands as an early success story, having already implemented the system to rave reviews from their customers.

In today's fast-paced world, operators need solutions that simplify processes for both their businesses and their customers. SSM's new IVR Payment system addresses this crucial need by providing a seamless, automated, and secure platform for managing payments around the clock.

"We are delighted to roll out our new IVR Payment system, a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions," says Kat Shenoy, CEO & Chairman, Self Storage Manager, Inc. "This system is designed to significantly enhance the customer experience by offering unparalleled payment flexibility while simultaneously boosting operational efficiency for self-storage businesses. Our collaboration with early adopters like Stor-All Storage has been invaluable, demonstrating the system's robust performance and positive impact in real-world scenarios."

Stor-All Storage, known for its dedication to customer satisfaction and operational excellence, has been an early adopter of the SSM IVR Payment system and has provided valuable feedback during its initial rollout. Their experience highlights the system's immediate benefits:

24/7 Payment Accessibility: Customers can make secure payments over the phone anytime, day or night, reducing the need for staff intervention.

Enhanced Convenience: A user-friendly automated system guides callers through the payment process quickly and efficiently.

Increased Security: Built with the highest level of security protocols to ensure customer payment information is protected.

Reduced Wait Times: Streamlines payment collection, allowing facility staff to focus on other critical customer service needs.

"We are incredibly excited about the positive impact Self Storage Manager's new IVR Payment system has had on our operations and, most importantly, on our customers' experience," says Mrs. Mikki Womack Eldridge, COO Stor All Self Storage. "As an early adopter, we've had the opportunity to provide feedback during its initial rollout, and we've been truly impressed with its performance. This system perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing modern convenience and top-tier security, allowing our customers the flexibility to manage their payments on their own schedule."

The launch of the IVR Payment system marks another milestone for Self Storage Manager, reinforcing its position as an industry leader dedicated to providing comprehensive, cutting-edge tools that empower self-storage operators to thrive.

About Stor-All Storage

Stor-All Storage is dedicated to providing superior self-storage facilities in Lexington, KY, Louisville, KY, Cincinnati, OH, and Columbus, OH. With a strong focus on quality, security, and exceptional customer service, Stor-All offers a wide range of unit sizes, including indoor, outdoor, and climate-controlled options, all backed by state-of-the-art security features. Our mission is to make the storage experience as convenient and stress-free as possible for our customers.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

For over 22 years, Self Storage Manager, Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the self storage industry – delivering scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions for operators of all sizes. SSM provides a complete suite of products designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant engagement, and support enterprise growth.

Key offerings include:

Self Storage Manager™ – Enterprise-level property management software for single and multi-facility operators, includes electronic signature and secure digital lease storage

Online Rentals & Reservations – Integrates very well into the storage operator's website and significantly increases revenue

Call Center Module – Designed for managing inquiries, reservations, and rentals; integrates with leading phone systems

Call Tracker – Monitors call recordings and tracks key performance metrics like lead-to-rental conversion, cost per lead, and ROI on marketing campaigns

IVR Payment Module – Enables tenants to make payments by phone using interactive voice response

SSM Text Messenger – Cloud-based tool for automated payment reminders and past-due alerts, reducing manual collection efforts

Customer Portal – Empowers tenants to make payments, manage autopay, schedule move-outs, and update contact information

Mobile Site Walk-Through & Work Order Management – Android-based tools for lock checks, unit notes, maintenance tracking, and more

Power BI Integration – Provides advanced analytics with dozens of customizable dashboards developed with input from large operators

Advanced API Integrations – Interface with website providers, call centers, revenue management systems, gate providers, insurance companies, and lead aggregators

24/7 Customer Support – Includes a dedicated team and project manager for large operator implementations, along with regular software upgrades

Self Storage Manager is trusted by single and multi-facility operators across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.selfstoragemanager.com, call 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

John Rohan, Self Storage Manager, Inc., 1 800-469-1740, [email protected], www.selfstoragemanager.com

SOURCE Self Storage Manager, Inc.