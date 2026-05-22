SSM Introduces Another Successful IVR Payment Deployment with The Storage Center

The Storage Center Enhances Customer Convenience and Streamlines Collections with SSM's Dynamic IVR Payment Solution

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. (SSM), a leading provider of enterprise property management software for the self-storage industry, is proud to announce the successful implementation of its Dynamic IVR Payment Solution at The Storage Center, delivering immediate operational efficiencies and an enhanced customer payment experience across the organization.

The Storage Center recently adopted SSM's secure, automated IVR payment platform to provide tenants with a faster, more convenient way to make payments 24/7 without requiring live staff assistance. Since implementation, the solution has already generated strong early results by helping streamline collections, reduce operational workload, and significantly improve customer experience.

Designed specifically to support modern self-storage operations, SSM's Dynamic IVR Payment Solution enables customers to make secure credit card payments through an automated phone system with real-time confirmation via SMS and email. The platform also integrates directly with SSM while maintaining PCI-DSS compliant payment workflows and enhanced transaction security.

Key benefits of the solution include:

24/7 self-service payment accessibility

Secure automated payment processing

Faster payment collections

Reduced dependency on manual payment handling

Real-time payment confirmations and receipts

Multi-language payment assistance

Improved operational efficiency and customer satisfaction

"We are already seeing a significant positive impact from implementing SSM's IVR payment solution," said Cliff Moir, Vice President of Operations at The Storage Center. "Our customers appreciate the convenience of being able to make payments securely at any time, while our teams have benefited from reduced call volume and a more streamlined collections process. The implementation was smooth, and the results have exceeded our expectations early on."

The IVR payment platform was developed to help self-storage operators modernize collections while improving both scalability and customer convenience. With increasing demand for self-service technology solutions across the industry, operators are seeking tools that simplify payment processing while allowing onsite teams to remain focused on customer service and property operations.

"Our goal with the Dynamic IVR Payment Solution was to create a secure, flexible, and easy-to-use payment experience that benefits both operators and tenants," said Rohan Shenoy, President at Self Storage Manager, Inc. "The Storage Center has been an outstanding partner throughout this rollout, and we are excited to see the immediate operational efficiencies and customer experience improvements they are already achieving."

SSM's Dynamic IVR Payment Solution continues to see rapid adoption among storage operators looking for secure, scalable, and cost-effective payment automation tools that support both operational efficiency and tenant satisfaction.

About The Storage Center

The Storage Center is an industry-leading owner and operator of over 60,000 storage units at over 70 self-storage facilities in six states. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the company has been constructing and operating high-quality, Class A storage facilities since 1986. The company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including climate-controlled storage, boat storage, RV storage and business storage units. Additional information regarding The Storage Center is available at www.thestoragecenter.com.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

For over 25 years, Self Storage Manager, Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the self-storage industry – delivering scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions for operator of all sizes. SSM provides a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant engagement, and support enterprise growth through automation and advanced analytics.

Key offerings include:

Self Storage Manager™ – Enterprise-level property management software for single and multi-facility operators

Online Rentals & Reservations – Includes electronic signature and secure digital lease storage

Call Center Module – Designed for managing inquiries, reservations, and rentals; integrates with leading phone systems

Call Tracker – Monitors call recordings and tracks key performance metrics like lead-to-rental conversion, cost per lead, and ROI on marketing campaigns

IVR Payment Module – Enables tenants to make payments by phone using interactive voice response

SSM Text Messenger – Cloud-based tool for automated payment reminders and past-due alerts, reducing manual collection efforts

Customer Portal – Empowers tenants to make payments, manage autopay, schedule move-outs, and update contact information

Mobile Site Walk-Through & Work Order Management – Android-based tools for lock checks, unit notes, maintenance tracking, and more

Power BI Integration – Provides advanced analytics with dozens of customizable dashboards developed with input from large operators

Advanced API Integrations – Connects with website providers, call centers, revenue management systems, gate providers, insurance companies, and lead aggregators

24/7 Customer Support – Includes a dedicated team and project manager for large operator implementations, along with regular software upgrades

Self Storage Manager is trusted by single and multi-facility operators across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.selfstoragemanager.com, call 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Shaun Lewy, Self Storage Manager, Inc., 1 800-469-1740 1, [email protected], www.selfstoragemanager.com

SOURCE Self Storage Manager, Inc.