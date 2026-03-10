SSON Research & Analytics and Supervity Announce Strategic Integration Ahead of SSON Conference

SSON Research & Analytics, the leading global research and data platform for Shared Services and GBS, today announced a strategic integration partnership with Supervity, the company pioneering self-driving, multi-agentic AI employees designed for automating enterprise-scale operations. Post this

Unlike traditional enterprise applications designed to be operated manually, Supervity AI Employees power self-driving AI Command Center applications that natively deploy role-based, multi-agentic AI agents as primary actors within business processes. With SSON R&A's licensed process benchmark intelligence data integrated with Supervity's AI Employees, enterprises can now align automation, orchestration, and performance management decisions with real-world benchmarks context – not just internal KPIs for AI agents to self-learn and optimize towards industry benchmarked goals.

"This partnership reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations engage with data," said Naomi Secor, Global Managing Director, SSON Research & Analytics. "Insight can no longer sit in static dashboards. By embedding SSON R&A's benchmarks directly into Supervity's AI Command Centers, we are placing trusted market intelligence at the point of execution."

From Automation to Outcome-Driven Execution

Supervity platform latest release introduces personal AI agents for business users and AI Command Centers for Enterprises. These AI Employees operate under a Human-in-Command framework, where leaders define policies and oversee performance while AI Employees execute work across finance, procurement, HR, and other enterprise domains.

With SSON R&A's benchmarking intelligence embedded into these systems:

AI Employees can validate process performance against industry standards in real time

Operational decisions can be benchmark-aware at the moment of execution

Transformation programs can be prioritized based on credible external data

Enterprise leaders gain defensible, data-backed execution

"AI delivers the highest value when it is grounded in context and credibility," said Siva Moduga, Co-Founder and CEO, Supervity. "As part of this unique partnership, Supervity's agentic AI technology converges with SSON Research & Analytics' trusted benchmarks to ensure AI execution aligns with business outcomes. Together, we are moving from task-based AI agents to outcome-driven enterprise operations."

Enterprise-Ready from Day One

The integration is designed specifically for enterprise environments, including:

Secure deployment models (cloud or hybrid)

Role-based access and governance

Licensed embedded industry benchmark data

Auditability and traceable AI and human actions & decisions

Scalable AI Command Centers across departments

For enterprise customers, this means AI-powered execution that is not only automated, but benchmark-aligned, compliant, and board-ready.

The partnership will be officially highlighted alongside the Supervity platform's latest AI release at North American Shared Services & Outsourcing Week, taking place March 16-19, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

About SSON Research & Analytics

SSON Research & Analytics (SSON R&A) is the premier global research and data platform for Shared Services and Global Business Services professionals. The platform delivers proprietary benchmarks, metrics, trends, location intelligence, and advisory services that help organizations de-risk initiatives and strengthen executive credibility.

About Supervity

Supervity AI is a next-generation, self-driving apps software company that enables enterprises to deploy its proprietary multi-agentic AI Employees across core business functions such as Finance, HR, Procurement, Sales, Customer Service, Shared Services and IT. It helps organizations eliminate manual operations while delivering measurable efficiency with human-in-command control and governance.

Media Contact

Naomi Secor, Global Managing Director, SSON Research & Analytics

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sson-analytics.com

