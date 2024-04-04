SSON Research & Analytics Announces Winner and Runner-Up for World's Best GBS Award 2024

Allianz Services and Tesco Business Solutions receive industry recognition at Shared Services and Outsourcing Week North America

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSON Research & Analytics, the global data analytics center of the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON), has released the winner and runner-up of the prestigious 2024 World's Best GBS Award. This recognition celebrates exceptional Global Business Services (GBS) that embody innovation and deliver significant value to the enterprise beyond traditional process efficiency.

Allianz Services Takes the Crown

This year, Allianz Services, led by Dr. Turan Sahin, wins the World's Best GBS title, demonstrating a remarkable track record of exceeding customer and organizational expectations. With this award, Allianz Services sets a new benchmark for excellence in the shared services and GBS industry.

In receiving this award, Dr. Turan Sahin, CEO at Allianz Services, comments:

"This accolade marks a remarkable milestone since the foundation of Allianz Services 5 years ago and is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and placing the customer at the core of everything we do along the entire value chain. The differentiator remains our exceptional service mentality to attend to our customers in the moment of their greatest need, ultimately contributing to the success of the Allianz Group. With our mantra of "happy employees mean happy customers," we continuously strive to making a difference, as our customers' success is our success. To my colleagues at Allianz Services: this is for you. Your dedication makes this dream a reality, every day, in every way."

Tesco Business Solutions: A Legacy of Excellence

This year's runner-up position goes to Tesco Business Solutions, the 2023 World's Best GBS Award winner. This back-to-back recognition underscores the transformative power of Tesco Business Solution's forward-thinking, digitally driven approach.

Dr. Sumit Mitra, CEO at Tesco Business Solutions, explains:

"We have clear vision to create sustainable competitive advantage for Tesco and become the go-to partner for talent, transformation, and value creation. Our journey towards excellence continues as we push to raise the bar in the GBS world. Making it to the top 2 GBSs globally, especially after winning the World's Best GBS Awards last year, is a testament to the consistency of excellence in the team. We owe this success to our dedicated colleagues whose resilience and energy has truly set Tesco Business Solutions apart."

The World's Best GBS selection process revolves around four key pillars:

Service Delivery Model & Strategic Alignment

Model's Evolution in Maturity & Scope

Adoption and Impact of Automation

Retention and Skilling of Talent

Open to GBS organizations worldwide, the award assesses both qualitative and quantitative data. A meticulous selection process involving award judges and SSON Research & Analytics leadership determines the top five finalists, winner, and runner-up. Submissions are evaluated through a point system, with the highest scorer winning the award.

For a deeper dive into the research and award details, click here.

To share some of the insights underpinning the Award winner's achievements, SSON Research & Analytics will present two webinars:

April 23rd : Introducing Allianz Services, winner of the 2024 World's Best GBS Award. Discover what makes Allianz Services' GBS model truly world-class. Register here.

: Introducing Allianz Services, winner of the 2024 World's Best GBS Award. Discover what makes Allianz Services' GBS model truly world-class. Register here. May 28th : Learnings from the World's Best GBS applications. An in-depth analysis of GBS performance based on data from the 2024 World's Best GBS Award applications. Register here.

About SSON

SSON is the largest and most established community of shared services, global business services, and outsourcing professionals in the world. Established in 1999, SSON recognized the revolution in business support services as it was happening and realized a forum was needed through which practitioners could connect on a regional and global basis. SSON operates under four distinct pillars - SSON Digital, SSON Research & Analytics, SSON Events, and Global Business Services Training & Certification.

About SSON Research & Analytics

SSON Research & Analytics is SSON's global data analytics center, and your premier resource for all the metrics, benchmarks and insight that impact your Shared Services/GBS operations. The SSON Research & Analytics platform provides data-driven intelligence through a library of research studies and four data tools: Metric Benchmarker, City Cube, Intelligent Automation Universe and the Shared Services Atlas. Learn more at http://www.sson-analytics.com

Media Contact

Barbara Hodge, SSON Research & Analytics, 1 800 882 8684, [email protected]

SOURCE SSON Research & Analytics