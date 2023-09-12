SSON Research & Analytics Releases 2023's Top 20 Most Admired Shared Services Organizations & Global Business Services

The aggregated data from the study, now published on SSON Research & Analytics' platform, offers an invaluable opportunity for the SSON community to benchmark its performance, celebrate areas of excellence, and identify opportunities for improvement. Tweet this

"Since its inception seven years ago, the Top 20 initiative has evolved into one of the most highly sought-after sources of SSO/GBS benchmarking data, garnering immense interest within the SSON community," said Syazana Lim, Senior Analyst and Head of Product, SSON Research & Analytics. "This year, we refined our selection process, redefining the criteria for shortlisting companies that are held in high esteem by their peers in industry. As a result, we received almost double the number of applications compared to previous years. After a thorough evaluation of the data, we identified 20 SSO/GBS that demonstrated unparalleled excellence across their organizational set-up and operational metrics, earning them the prestigious title of the Top 20 Most Admired SSO/GBS for 2023."

The organizations recognized as the Top 20 Most Admired SSO/GBS for 2023 are:

British Telecom

Coca-Cola Bottlers Business Services

dsm-firmenich

Flex

Ingram Micro

Johnson & Johnson

JTI

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Lexmark

Mars

PepsiCo

Philips

Qatar Airways

Shell plc

Siemens

SLB

Takeda Business Solutions

Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tesco

Woolworths Group

New this year: British Telecom, Coca-Cola Bottlers Business Services, Ingram Micro, Shell plc, SLB.

Special mention goes out to these SSO/GBS for being part of the Top 20 list for four years or more: Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Mars, PepsiCo, and Tesco.

The Benchmarking Study

The Top 20 Most Admired SSO/GBS initiative is a by-invitation only performance study for SSO/GBS that are held in high esteem by the SSON global community. Invited SSO/GBS are evaluated based on their service delivery model, digital ecosystem, key achievements and performance benchmarks.

The Top 20 benchmarking report showcases the aggregated data of the Top 20 winners including the top quartile, median benchmark, and bottom quartile for 63 metrics across these nine categories: Attrition, Automation, General Finance, HR & Talent, Order to Cash (O2C), Payroll, Procure to Pay (P2P), Record to Report (R2R), and Travel & Expense. Both global and regional breakdowns are available in the full analysis.

The full report is available for purchase and included in an SSON Research & Analytics subscription. Results of the study are also available in our interactive benchmarking tool – the Metric Benchmarker. Highlights of the aggregated benchmarking data are available for free.

