SSON Research & Analytics Unveils 2024 Top 20 Most Admired Shared Services Organizations & Global Business Services

— Naomi Secor, Global Managing Director, SSON Research & Analytics

The SSO/GBS recognized as the Top 20 Most Admired SSO/GBS for 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

Allianz Services

ArcelorMittal Business Center of Excellence

British Telecom Group Business Services

Cencosud Shared Service Center

DHL Global Forwarding Freight Global Service Center

Estee Lauder Companies - OneSource

Henkel Global Business Solutions+

Holcim ABS

Ingram Micro GBS

Johnson & Johnson Global Services

Merck - GBS Finance

Nokia Business Services

Novo Nordisk Global Business Services

Philips Global Business Services

Shell Business Operations (SBO)

Siemens Global Business Services

SLB Global Business Services

Takeda Business Solutions

TNB Global Business Solutions

Tesco Business Solutions

Noteworthy Newcomers: This year's list welcomes new entrants such as Allianz Services, ArcelorMittal Business Center of Excellence, Cencosud Shared Service Center, Estee Lauder Companies - OneSource, Henkel Global Business Solutions+, Holcim ABS, Merck - GBS Finance, Nokia Business Services, and Novo Nordisk Global Business Services.

Tesco Business Solutions stands out as a consistent performer, making the list for the sixth consecutive year.

The Selection Process

SSOs and GBS are first identified as admired through a comprehensive analysis of SSON cross-channel data such as SSON Impact Awards, the SSON Research & Analytics World's Best GBS Award, previous top 20 winners, recommendations from SSON Judging Faculty and SSON Global Advisory Board, as well as other research and awards. Following this initial identification, the shortlisted SSO/GBS participate in an extensive benchmarking study that evaluates their service delivery model, digital ecosystem, notable achievements, and performance benchmarks. Winners are determined based on the outcome of this study.

The Benchmarking Report

The comprehensive Top 20 benchmarking report highlights aggregated data across these 11 categories: Attrition, Automation, Finance & Accounting, HR, Order to Cash (O2C), Payroll, Procure to Pay (P2P), Procurement, Record to Report (R2R), Talent Management, and Travel & Expense. Detailed insights, including global and regional breakdowns, are available in the full report, providing valuable benchmarks such as top quartile, median, and bottom quartile data for 78 performance metrics.

The full report is available for purchase and included in an SSON Research & Analytics subscription. The results can also be accessed the interactive Metric Benchmarker tool. Key highlights from the aggregated benchmarking data are available for free.

SSON Research & Analytics will be presenting a webinar on October 22nd showcasing the outstanding results of the Top 20 winners. Register here.

About SSON Research & Analytics

SSON Research & Analytics is the global data analytics hub of the SSON. We empower subscribers with unparalleled access to comprehensive benchmarking data, location intelligence, technology insights, GBS Advisory Services, and the latest research and trends. Our self-service data tools enable users to continuously optimize shared services and global business services strategy, operations, and transformation.

Media Contact

Sasha Pyfrom, SSON Research & Analytics, 44 02073689474, [email protected], https://www.sson-analytics.com/

SOURCE SSON Research & Analytics