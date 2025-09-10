SSON Research & Analytics Unveils 2025 Top 20 Most Admired Shared Services Organizations & Global Business Services

SSON Research & Analytics, the global data analytics center of the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON), has announced the 2025 list of the Top 20 Most Admired Shared Services Organizations (SSOs) and Global Business Services (GBS). This prestigious award celebrates outstanding achievements and performance benchmarks achieved by SSOs and GBS globally...
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSON Research & Analytics, the global data analytics center of the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON), has announced the 2025 list of the Top 20 Most Admired Shared Services Organizations (SSOs) and Global Business Services (GBS). This prestigious award celebrates outstanding achievements and performance benchmarks achieved by SSOs and GBS globally.
"In celebrating the 2025 Top 20 Most Admired Shared Services Organizations and Global Business Services, we recognize the exceptional leaders who are setting new standards of excellence in the industry. These organizations exemplify what it means to drive innovation and operational success on a global scale." - Naomi Secor, Global Managing Director, SSON Research & Analytics
The SSO/GBS recognized as the Top 20 Most Admired SSO/GBS for 2025 are (in alphabetical order):
- 3M Global Business Services
- Allianz Services
- ArcelorMittal Business Center of Excellence
- Bosch Global Business Services
- Cardinal Health Global Business Services
- Cencosud Shared Service Center
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Integrated Shared Services
- DHL Global Forwarding Freight Global Service Center
- Ecolab GBS+
- Henkel Global Business Solutions⁺
- Johnson & Johnson Global Services
- Mastercard Global Business Solutions Center (GBSC)
- Merck (GBS) Global Business Solutions
- SCG Corporate Accounting Services
- Shell Business Operations (SBO)
- Siemens Global Business Services
- SLB Global Business Services
- Takeda Business Solutions
- Tesco Business Solutions
- TNB Global Business Solutions
Noteworthy Newcomers: This year's list welcomes new entrants such as 3M Global Business Services, Bosch Global Business Services, Cardinal Health GBS, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Integrated Shared Services, Ecolab GBS+, Mastercard Global Business Solutions Center (GBSC) and SCG Corporate Accounting Services.
Tesco Business Solutions stands out as a consistent performer, making the list for the seventh consecutive year. We also recognize the remarkable consistency of other organizations: Siemens Global Business Services and Takeda Business Solutions (5 years running), TNB Global Business Solutions (4 years running), and Johnson & Johnson Global Services, Shell Business Operations, and SLB Global Business Services (3 years running).
The Selection Process
SSOs and GBS are first identified as admired through a comprehensive analysis of SSON cross-channel data such as SSON Impact Awards, the SSON Research & Analytics World's Best GBS Award, previous top 20 winners, recommendations from SSON Judging Faculty and SSON Global Advisory Board, as well as other research and awards. Following this initial identification, the shortlisted SSO/GBS participate in an extensive benchmarking study that evaluates their service delivery model, digital ecosystem, notable achievements, and performance benchmarks. Winners are determined based on the outcome of this study.
The Benchmarking Report
The comprehensive Top 20 benchmarking report highlights aggregated data across these 15 categories: Attrition, Automation, Customer Satisfaction, Finance & Accounting, HR, Order to Cash (O2C), Payroll, Procure to Pay (P2P), Procurement, Record to Report (R2R), Talent Management, Travel & Expense and more. Detailed insights, including global and regional breakdowns, are available in the full report, providing valuable benchmarks such as top quartile, median, and bottom quartile data for 86 performance metrics.
The full report is available for purchase and included in an SSON Research & Analytics subscription. The results can also be accessed the interactive Metric Benchmarker tool. Key highlights from the aggregated benchmarking data are available for free.
SSON Research & Analytics will be presenting a webinar on November 4th showcasing the outstanding results of the Top 20 winners. Register here.
About SSON Research & Analytics
SSON Research & Analytics is the global data analytics hub of the SSON. We empower subscribers with unparalleled access to comprehensive benchmarking data, location intelligence, technology insights, GBS Advisory Services, and the latest research and trends. Our self-service data tools enable users to continuously optimize shared services and global business services strategy, operations, and transformation.
