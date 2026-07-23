SSP International Launches STEM Learning Institute to Transform High School Stem Curricula and Teacher Education

The STEM Learning Institute's six-unit chemistry curriculum encourages students to think and work like scientists, exploring questions through observation, investigation, and discussion rather than relying on lectures, expensive laboratory equipment, and memorization. Post this

The goal is to create equitable, high-quality STEM instruction through lessons that engage students' curiosity about the science of everyday experiences without significant dependence on laboratory equipment, enabling schools with limited resources to provide meaningful, experiential learning opportunities. Participating teachers and district leaders receive intensive summer training followed by year-long professional learning and support. Chemistry is the Institute's first area of focus, with plans to expand into additional school districts nationally as the program grows. The initiative supports SSPI's long-term strategic goal of reaching 10,000 students annually, with more than half coming from historically underserved communities.

"Science programs are threatened by reduced budgets and lack of high-quality curricula. Our STEM Learning Institute offers a new, equitable way to learn and teach science," said Frank Steslow, CEO of SSP International. "Following this pilot in Knox County and Compton Unified, we plan to scale the program across additional school districts in the coming year."

The STEM Learning Institute extends SSPI's mission to make STEM education more inclusive, engaging, and accessible to students. The nonprofit's Summer Science Program has introduced students to advanced scientific research; the STEM Learning Institute broadens that impact by equipping public school educators with the tools and support they need.

"With the Summer Science Program, we get to focus on depth and mastery of STEM," said Steslow. "The STEM Learning Institute is an opportunity to promote better STEM learning in a much wider context and to impact students who maybe haven't been curious about something like chemistry before."

About SSP International and Summer Science Program

SSP International is a nonprofit offering inspiring science immersion experiences. Founded in 1959, its mission is to provide opportunities to accelerate learning, doing, and belonging in science. SSP International's flagship program is Summer Science Program, a leading education experience for exceptional high school students in astrophysics, biochemistry, genomics, and more. For more information, visit www.ssp.org.

Media Contact

Sarah Ciuba, SSP International, 1 9734525744, [email protected], https://ssp.org/

SOURCE SSP International