St. Agni Cuts Weeks of Manual Work and Scales Globally with Centric PLM

St. Agni's growing footprint and evolving product lines prompted a search to replace time-consuming workflows with a scalable, connected system. With long-term growth in mind, the brand selected Centric PLM and worked closely with the Centric team to configure a solution that sets the foundation for scale. "We've always planned for growth," says Paula Pitts, Production Manager at St. Agni. "We chose Centric PLM because it gives us the infrastructure to manage more detailed collections and adapt as we introduce more variations."

St. Agni rolled out Centric PLM in close collaboration with Centric's implementation team, with hands-on support throughout. "The team was amazing," says Pitts. "They were really patient and helped us get everything up and running in a way that made sense for us. Within a month of going live, we had our entire Resort 2026 collection in the system and had already started running reports."

Since implementation, day-to-day work has become noticeably faster and easier to manage. "We used to spend weeks exporting styles for marketing," explains Pitts. "Now it's instant. That gives us time back to focus on other parts of the business."

Designers can now input comments and updates directly into the system from anywhere, especially during fittings. Reporting is fast and structured, and style information is always up to date. "Pulling data without digging through multiple spreadsheets is a huge time saver. With Centric PLM, it's the equivalent of having one or two extra team members," Pitts notes. "Having everything at your fingertips is a game-changer."

Managing regional seasonal differences used to be a heavier lift, especially across multiple markets. "We create collections and modify them based on each region's seasonal calendars," says Pitts. "Now that all the data is centralized, it will be much easier to manage. The system gives us visibility into where each product is headed and maps it out, which simplifies planning."

The team also leverages Centric PLM's built-in pricing tools to respond to shifting sourcing costs and global tariff policies. "We input tariffs into the pricing calculator and instantly see their impact on margins and RRP," Pitts explains. "It gives us quick access to the information we need to make informed pricing decisions, without jumping from one spreadsheet to another."

Looking ahead, St. Agni sees Centric PLM as a platform for continued expansion. "Centric PLM will grow with us. There are no limitations."

Now backed by a strong digital foundation, the brand is ready to scale—removing manual work, enabling innovation and giving teams greater visibility.

"We're proud to welcome St. Agni to the Centric Software family," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "With Centric PLM, St. Agni's teams can streamline product development and scale with confidence as they expand into new markets. We look forward to supporting their continued success."

St. Agni (http://www.st-agni.com)

St. Agni is an independent Australian design studio founded in Byron Bay, known for its minimalist aesthetic, refined tailoring and commitment to responsible fashion. Originally focused on handwoven leather accessories, the brand has evolved into a globally recognized ready-to-wear label, offering modern, versatile silhouettes rooted in the philosophy of 'less is more.'

St. Agni champions sustainable practices across the entire value chain, from sourcing natural and certified materials to operating a solar-powered headquarters and maintaining low-impact, waste-conscious production. The brand is a proud member of 1% for the Planet and partners with Carbon Positive Australia to plant a tree for every online purchase. With an expanding global presence across over 90 stockists and five flagship stores, St. Agni continues to build on its foundations of transparency, circularity and ethical craftsmanship.

