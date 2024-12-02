St. Charles Family Law Firm Goostree Law Group Names $2,500 Scholarship Winner

The Bright Futures Scholarship has awarded over $12,000 in scholarships to students throughout the United States. Goostree Law Group's founding attorney, Tricia Goostree, created the scholarship program in hopes of providing financial relief to high-achieving students from low-income families.

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goostree Law Group, a Kane County family law and divorce law firm, offers a $2,500 award twice a year to students pursuing a college degree. Initially established in late 2022, the Goostree Law Group Bright Futures Scholarship has named Carleigh Lewaniak the fifth winner in the program's history. Our law firm is honored to continue supporting such hard-working and deserving students.

Carleigh is pursuing her legal education at Chicago-Kent College of Law. After graduating, she hopes to pursue a career in family law. In her essay, Carleigh discussed how the tragedies she has faced throughout her life led her to the decision to join a field in which she can advocate for children and families. Carleigh is determined to utilize her legal knowledge to support and protect people in similar circumstances.

The Bright Futures Scholarship has awarded over $12,000 in scholarships to students throughout the United States. Goostree Law Group's founding attorney, Tricia Goostree, created the scholarship program in hopes of providing financial relief to high-achieving students from low-income families. To qualify, a student must live in a home with an annual household income of less than $75,000, and they must have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Applications are now open for the Spring 2025 award, and applicants are required to submit an essay of 500 to 1000 words by March 19, 2025.

To learn whether you qualify for the Bright Futures Scholarship, visit https://www.familydivorcelaw.com/scholarship.

About Goostree Law Group

Goostree Law Group, founded by Tricia Goostree, serves families and divorcing couples throughout the state of Illinois, including in Kane, DuPage, DeKalb, and Kendall Counties. Attorney Goostree and her team of highly qualified attorneys provide legal guidance in cases involving divorce, paternity, child custody, prenuptial agreements, and more. The team also handles criminal defense cases, including DUIs.

To schedule a free consultation or learn more about the firm, visit https://www.familydivorcelaw.com/ or call 630-584-4800.

Media Contact

OVC, INC., OVC, INC., 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE Goostree Law Group