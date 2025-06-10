St. Charles Health System Partners with WovenX Health Enhancing Patient Access and Experience in Gastroenterology Care

"This partnership with WovenX allows us to close critical gaps in gastroenterology care, bringing patients the timely attention they need, while reducing wait times, easing emergency room strain, and ensuring that care is coordinated, connected, and personalized." Jonnie Becker Post this

"This partnership with WovenX allows us to close critical gaps in gastroenterology care, bringing patients the timely attention they need, while reducing wait times, easing emergency room strain, and ensuring that care is coordinated, connected, and personalized," said Jonnie Becker, administrate director for St. Charles surgical division.

By incorporating WovenX's On-Demand virtual visit platform and data-informed care pathways, St. Charles will offer patients faster, simpler, and more effective access to specialty GI care, often reducing wait times by 3 to 6 months.

"Our mission at WovenX Health is to unleash the full potential of specialty care by clearing the path to timely expertise," said Russ R. Arjal, MD, AGAF, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of WovenX Health. "We're proud to partner with St. Charles Health System to deliver care that moves, helping patients access the right care, right when they need it."

This partnership also marks a shift toward a more proactive and scalable specialty care model. By embedding WovenX's advanced routing and integrated virtual capabilities into the St. Charles ecosystem, the organizations are building long-term capacity, improving care coordination between primary and specialty providers, and creating a more sustainable path forward for delivering high-demand GI services, benefiting not only today's patients, but the growing Central Oregon community for years to come.

This collaboration reflects both organizations' shared vision for the future: A world where accessing specialty healthcare is as effortless and immediate as it is impactful.

About St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, Oregon, owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care and specialty clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, nonprofit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 5,000 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 400 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.

About WovenX Health

WovenX Health, is redefining specialty care by integrating intelligent technology, GI-trained virtual care teams, and proven operational workflows into a cohesive, scalable solution. Designed to accelerate access, elevate clinical performance, and simplify patient journeys, WovenX empowers healthcare organizations to thrive, delivering Care to the Power of Now. Learn more at www.wovenxhealth.com.

Media Contact

Kelley Swann, Punching Nun Group, 1 404-313-6412, [email protected], https://punchingnungroup.com/

SOURCE Punching Nun Group