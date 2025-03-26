St. Christopher's Hospital for Children Kicks Off Celebration of 150 Years of Care and Community Impact

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children celebrates its 150th anniversary with pep rally honoring patients, doctors, nurses, caregivers and community members, and the unveiling of a special 150th Anniversary logo.

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, a nationally recognized leader in pediatric health care, medical training and research, today kicked off a celebration of its 150th anniversary. The milestone, to be officially marked on Nov. 30, 2025, launched today with a pep rally honoring patients, doctors, nurses, caregivers and community members, and the unveiling of a special 150th Anniversary logo. A series of community-focused initiatives and events will extend into 2026, reinforcing the hospital's unwavering commitment to Philadelphia's children and families.

Founded in 1875 as a small medical dispensary serving the working-class community of Kensington, St. Christopher's was built on a foundation of compassionate, high-quality care – regardless of a patient's background. A pioneer from its earliest days, the hospital opened the region's first infant ward in 1886, becoming the first facility to care for children under the age of three.

"This milestone is a testament to St. Christopher's enduring legacy of care and its deep-rooted connection to the community," said Robert Brooks, MBA, FACHE, president and interim CEO of St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. "For 150 years, our incredible team of caregivers has gone above and beyond, making a lasting impact that extends far and wide. As they say, you only turn 150 once, and we're seizing this moment to share St. Chris' incredible story, rally philanthropic and community support, and, most importantly, ensure that every child has access to the highest level of care."

Throughout its history, St. Christopher's has led groundbreaking medical advancements and introduced numerous national firsts. It pioneered the country's first child life/play therapy program at a children's hospital, developed the first dedicated tracheotomy unit for infants, and was the first to use oxygen-rich liquid ventilation. It also remains the only free-standing pediatric burn center between New York City and Baltimore.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we look ahead with excitement and determination," said Michael Stern, president and CEO of Tower Health. The hospital is a partnership between Tower Health and Drexel University. "St. Christopher's stands as a beacon of hope for families across the region. I'm deeply grateful to our caregivers, as well as our community and government partners, who recognize the indispensable role we play and continue to support our vital mission."

While delivering the highest level of NICU care, St. Christopher's extends its impact far beyond the clinical setting. The hospital serves more than 3,000 children and youth with special healthcare needs each year and operates one of the nation's largest pediatric graduate medical education programs, including the East Coast's largest pediatric dental fellowship. Its food insecurity initiatives provided more than 100,000 meals last year, while an innovative literacy partnership with Reach Out and Read has distributed more than 800,000 books in 15 languages to children at well visits since 2001.

"St. Christopher's is more than a health care provider – it's a launchpad for the next generation of pediatric specialists and a lifeline for families," said Denis P. O'Brien, interim president of Drexel University. "From training future physicians to addressing critical community health drivers like food insecurity and literacy, this hospital is shaping the future of pediatric care. As we celebrate 150 years, we must ensure its impact continues to grow."

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children is a 180-bed facility providing exceptional care to children from across the Philadelphia region. Founded in 1875, the hospital has more than 200 physicians who are pediatric experts and offers a wide array of specialties. St. Christopher's is home to one of only three Level 1 pediatric trauma centers in Pennsylvania, a Level 4 neonatal intensive care unit – the highest level­ – and the only freestanding pediatric burn center between New York and Baltimore. The hospital is a Magnet designated facility­ – the gold standard of nursing – and is one of the largest pediatric medical training centers in the country.

