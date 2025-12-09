ST Distribution USA LLC Strengthens Latin American Expansion Under the Leadership of Robert Steve Statello

"Latin America is a region full of opportunity, and our mission is to deliver premium technology with transparency, speed, and unwavering reliability," said Robert Steve Statello, Director of LATAM Development at ST Distribution USA LLC. Post this

"Latin America is a dynamic, opportunity-driven region, and our mission is to deliver reliable access to premium technology with speed, transparency, and trust," Statello stated. "ST Distribution is positioned to support the region's growing demand with a streamlined global structure and long-term commercial partnerships."

Since assuming leadership of the LATAM division, Statello has overseen significant progress, including:

Expansion of ST Distribution's active client network throughout Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, and Central America, solidifying the company's role as a strategic supplier to retailers, operators, and major wholesalers.

Development of a fully integrated operational ecosystem connecting Miami, Dubai , and Buenos Aires, reducing delivery times and enhancing the company's international logistics capabilities.

, and Buenos Aires, reducing delivery times and enhancing the company's international logistics capabilities. Implementation of advanced KYC/AML and trade-compliance standards, aligning with U.S. and global banking expectations for transparent and secure cross-border operations.

Reinforcement of supplier partnerships in the United States, Hong Kong, and the Middle East, ensuring consistent access to Apple, Samsung, and other top global brands.

Looking ahead, ST Distribution USA LLC has outlined additional growth initiatives for 2026, including enhanced corporate credit facilities, further system integrations (Cin7 inventory solutions, QuickBooks Enterprise expansion), and the establishment of new logistics hubs to support increasing demand.

"Robert Statello has been instrumental in positioning ST Distribution as a trusted and respected leader in the LATAM consumer-electronics supply chain," the company's executive team stated. "His extensive market knowledge and forward-thinking approach continue to drive our long-term commercial vision."

About ST Distribution USA LLC

Headquartered in Miami, ST Distribution specializes in the import, export, and wholesale distribution of consumer electronics, supplying mobile operators, retailers, and international distributors across global markets. The company operates with a strong commitment to regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and transparent commercial practices.

Media Contact

Maria Candela Ferrari, PR AMERICAS LLC, 1 7868491924, [email protected]

SOURCE ST Distribution USA LLC