ST Engineering iDirect appoints new Senior Vice President of Sales to Leadership Team

Increasing focus on strategic partnerships, customer engagements and growth

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has announced the appointment of Tami Dias as Senior Vice President of Sales as part of the company's leadership renewal to sharpen focus on strategic partnerships, customer engagements and growth.

Dias, an accomplished sales executive with over 20 years of experience, will be responsible for leading the organization's global sales function to bring the company's solutions to global customers. She will partner with key stakeholders to develop and execute a comprehensive go-to-market strategy while forging strategic partnerships and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Previously Vice President of Global Sales at Aeris Communications, Dias has over a decade of experience in the IoT and space sectors, holding a variety of sales and sales leadership roles in companies including Verizon, Cobham, Marlink and RigNet. Dias excels in driving revenue growth, building high-performance sales teams and fostering customer relationships.

"As a proven change facilitator, I am excited to join a company with a track record of providing best-in-class technologies which underpin its offerings to many of the world's satcom networks. As we navigate the dynamic satcom landscape, my focus will be on go-to-market strategies to ensure we remain at the forefront of industry advancements, and the continued introduction of ground-breaking products that will not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers," said Dias.

Don Claussen, CEO of ST Engineering iDirect, added, "Tami is joining at a pivotal moment for the company as we enter our next chapter of growth, focusing on pioneering interoperable solutions that integrate space and terrestrial based communications systems for our customers and, ultimately, make their day-to-day work easier. I've seen the strong sense of opportunity in the market alongside the sense of urgency to advance technology and update business models, and Tami's extensive experience will be invaluable to helping us and our customers lead the way."

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit http://www.idirect.net.

