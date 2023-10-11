ST Engineering iDirect Appoints Senior Vice President of Engineering, Promotes Ecosystems and Partnerships Expert to Executive Team

Don Claussen, ST Engineering iDirect CEO, said, "Our commitment is unwavering; we will lead the charge in establishing industry standards to enable a global, multi-domain, cloud-enabled telecom model for our customers." Tweet this

Cynthia Harty, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, has been appointed to the leadership team. Leading the Corporate Strategy team, Harty will focus on standards-based innovation, strengthening industry relationships and expanding ST Engineering iDirect's presence in the broader telecommunications ecosystem. In her 23 years with ST Engineering iDirect, Harty has held multiple leadership roles across sales, strategy and business development, contributing to its growth.

Don Claussen, ST Engineering iDirect CEO, said, "In this rapidly evolving satellite landscape, we remain focused on our mission - to unite GEO, LEO and MEO and seamlessly integrate with the terrestrial environment as we transition our products and capabilities to software-defined networks. Our commitment is unwavering; we will lead the charge in establishing industry standards to enable a global, multi-domain, cloud-enabled telecom model for our customers."

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit http://www.idirect.net.

