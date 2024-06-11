ST Engineering iDirect Joins WAVE Consortium as Board Member

"In our new role as a board member of the WAVE Consortium, we look forward to driving these discussions forward, working alongside customers, partners and competitors across the ecosystem", said Sridhar Kuppanna, SVP Engineering, ST Engineering iDirect Post this

The involvement with the WAVE Consortium is a perfect fit to bring this vision to reality, uniting strategic partners, customers and competitors across the ecosystem. By prioritizing industry collaboration, these efforts will ensure that technologies evolve to meet the needs of a fully connected world.

Ivan de Baere, Vice President of Intuition Architecture, will represent ST Engineering iDirect as WAVE Consortium board member. With over two decades of satcom experience, de Baere has been key in driving standards-based approaches since his work with the DVB-standards body. He joins a strong lineup of fellow members that include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Comtech, Intelsat, Microsoft, Reticulate Micro, and SES.

"As a business, we have a long history of driving standards-based approaches. Yet, as an industry, this journey to embrace standards and move towards a collaborative, open and interoperable future is in its infancy," said Sridhar Kuppanna, SVP Engineering, ST Engineering iDirect. "In our new role as a board member of the WAVE Consortium, we look forward to driving these discussions forward, working alongside customers, partners and competitors across the ecosystem. Together, it's our ambition to bring this ongoing, shared vision to life, revolutionizing satellite communications to enable our customers to interoperate seamlessly, deploy effortlessly, orchestrate efficiently and scale rapidly for the future."

"WAVE consortium aims to accelerate the SATCOM industry beyond proprietary systems to foster innovation, collaboration, and resilience, adapting swiftly to global needs. ST Engineering iDirect is one of the key players in the industry and their inclusion as a Board member will certainly benefit the ecosystem at large. We look forward to their contributions towards driving standardization into a collaborative and interoperable future," said Anirban Chakraborty, Chairman, WAVE Board of Directors.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects.

