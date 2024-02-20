ST Engineering iDirect's Manufacturing Competence Center Celebrates Fourth Factory of the Future Award

We relish the challenging designs that our customers bring to us and therefore it's important that we can deliver on every one of those. - Tom Hamelinckx, Plant Manager at ST Engineering iDirect Post this

"To receive this award for the fourth time is a great source of pride for the entire MCC team. We work incredibly hard to deliver products of the highest standard. Our customers place great trust in us and it's that trust that drives us to constantly improve, using innovative approaches and technologies. We relish the challenging designs that our customers bring to us and therefore it's important that we can deliver on every one of those. We need a facility that can move as fast as the technology, and that's why we have created a future-proof environment at the cutting edge, where innovation can thrive," said Tom Hamelinckx, Plant Manager at ST Engineering iDirect.

Now in its tenth year, the Factory of the Future award recognizes enterprising companies across Europe that consistently push the boundaries of innovation and continue to raise the bar. As the world moves to Industry 4.0, the Factory of the Future judges look for achievements that individual companies have made in terms of technology, efficiency, automation, quality, sustainability and workforce growth.

ST Engineering iDirect's MCC fulfilled all seven areas of transformation required to qualify for the 2024 award including: advanced manufacturing technologies, integrated engineering, digital factory, networked factory, eco factory, smart manufacturing; and human-centred organization. Responses were rated and audited by experts in these fields. Transformation across these seven domains serves as a catalyst for companies in the areas of skills and talent development, technology advancement, and overall competitiveness.

Factories of the Future are integral for the European manufacturing sector and ensure that production in Europe can continue in a competitive way. It is also essential that European governmental programs are assured of an in-continent supply chain that can be relied upon and can swiftly adapt to changing market demands.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit http://www.idirect.net.

