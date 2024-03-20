ST Engineering iDirect's Satellite IoT solution wins MSUA's Industrial IoT Innovation Award 2024

"By empowering our customers with ubiquitous, reliable connectivity, we enable them to unlock the full potential of IoT and drive digital transformation initiatives across various industry verticals" - Emma Park, Senior Vice President of Market and Growth Strategy Post this

The solution allows its customers to rapidly enable their existing satellite gateways for IoT, reducing the upfront capital investments and operational complexities typically associated with building entirely new IoT platforms. Built on ST Engineering iDirect's scalable platforms, the solution incorporates an IoT optimized waveform on its hub line card, compact integrated terminals and a cloud-based NMS/OSS management framework powered by technology from hiSky, a provider of satellite agile IoT networks.

The national telecommunications company of Argentina, ARSAT, is deploying the IoT solution to tackle a range of in-country challenges across vertical markets, including the ability to implement fleet tracking solutions and environmental monitoring. The solution enables users to view important data on areas of concern such as rainfall and river levels, wildfire threats, deforestation, and water scarcity.

ARSAT was able to seamlessly integrate the IoT solution into their existing ST Engineering iDirect hub infrastructure to deploy a service that will allow them to capture the growing IoT market in Argentina.

"As the Satellite IoT market is at the forefront of innovation, it is important for ST Engineering iDirect to offer a complete connectivity solution for our customers to ease operational complexities with the fastest route to market. Our go-to-market strategy focuses on developing strong partnerships with the wider ecosystem, including system integrators, value-added resellers and technology providers. By empowering our customers with ubiquitous, reliable connectivity, we enable them to unlock the full potential of IoT and drive digital transformation initiatives across various industry verticals," said Emma Park, Senior Vice President of Market and Growth Strategy.

ST Engineering iDirect was presented with the award at the 2024 MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards on March 19 during the SATELLITE 2024 conference in Washington, D.C. The MSUA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting satellite mobility innovation and development of the satellite mobility market worldwide.

For more information about ST Engineering iDirect's IoT offering, please visit: Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity - ST Engineering iDirect.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit http://www.idirect.net.

