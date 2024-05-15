ST Engineering iDirect's SKYflow Wins 2024 NAB Show Product of The Year Award

"To have our SKYflow ecosystem solution recognized at such an illustrious media and broadcast event is an honor," said Emma Park, Senior Vice President of Market and Growth Strategy at ST Engineering iDirect Post this

Currently deployed in Peru - a country where as recently as 2020, just 60 percent of its 30 million citizens were connected to the internet - the SKYflow ecosystem has enabled 100 percent of the Peruvian population, particularly those in remote regions, to receive DTH (direct-to-home) content and have access to live TV that can be recorded.

"Following the recent deployment of the SKYflow ecosystem, we have already seen the significant impact our technology is having on the people living in Peru, giving them all-important access to media, educational resources and vital telemedicine services. To have our SKYflow ecosystem solution recognized at such an illustrious media and broadcast event is an honor," said Emma Park, Senior Vice President of Market and Growth Strategy at ST Engineering iDirect.

"NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace showcasing the latest trends and technology, spanning creation, distribution and monetization in the broadcast, media and entertainment industry. Congratulations to ST Engineering iDirect for winning the prestigious 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award, a testament to the groundbreaking innovation embodied by the SKYflow ecosystem. Its profound impact on the content lifecycle underscores its pivotal role in empowering storytellers to navigate present challenges and embrace the opportunities of tomorrow," said Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Success Officer, Eric Trabb, NAB Global Connections and Events.

NAB Show Product of the Year Award winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced at a live awards ceremony at the NAB Show.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit http://www.idirect.net.

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. More information is available at http://www.nab.org.

