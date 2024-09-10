ST Engineering MRAS Deploys Plataine to Digitize its Shipment Process, Leveraging Secure Digital Passport Technology

"By leveraging Plataine's solution to help us automate shipping and receiving processes, we aim to achieve greater operational efficiency and higher first-time-right quality." Mitchell Smith, VP of Operations, ST Engineering MRAS Post this

Previously, the shipment process at MRAS was more manual and labor-intensive, involving reviews of hundreds of quality files and Certificates of Compliance (CoCs) detailing each material lot's quality information. MRAS hence sought to further digitize its production, automate the shipment process from suppliers, digitize CoC documents, and reduce receiving inspection time.

It chose Plataine to create a digital process, enabling a smooth and streamlined shipping operation from the material supplier to MRAS. As part of this digital workflow, all shipment information is digitally and securely uploaded to Plataine's cloud on the suppliers' side, ensuring a seamless and transparent process. A Digital Passport is created for each material lot, providing a comprehensive record of its production and quality attributes.

Prior to shipping, the materials are approved and verified swiftly and accurately, before being loaded onto the truck, where MRAS can track the shipment status and content in real-time using Plataine's solution. This digital process eliminates potential errors and simplifies the workflow, significantly reducing the exposure time of time-sensitive materials. Additionally, all data will be automatically updated into MRAS' Enterprise Resource Planning system, closing the loop and ensuring that all records are accurately archived in the Digital Passport, saving valuable time and resources.

Mitchell Smith, VP of Operations, ST Engineering MRAS: "With this step in our journey towards a complete Digital Passport, we're looking forward to obtaining greater clarity of our material parts' genealogy, from raw material to the finished product. By leveraging Plataine's solution to help us automate shipping and receiving processes, we aim to achieve greater operational efficiency and higher first-time-right quality."

Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO, Plataine added: "By digitizing their shipment process and transitioning all documentation seamlessly to Plataine's secure cloud software, ST Engineering MRAS will be taking another significant step forward in its commitment to building an innovative and fully digital factory. This sets a new standard for efficiency and accuracy in the aerospace industry."

Meet us at the CAMX, San Diego Convention Center, booth #PP26.

About ST Engineering MRAS

ST Engineering MRAS (MRAS) is a world-leading manufacturer of complex aerostructures including nacelle systems and specialized structural components of the airframe, supplying and supporting these products for engine makers, airplane manufacturers and aircraft operators. It is part of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments.

Located on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore, MRAS has 1.9-million sq. ft. of production space across 180 acres – where the company and its predecessors have designed, built and equipped civil and military aircraft for 95 years.

In addition to MRAS' design, development and manufacturing capabilities, the company provides technical support, spares and other services for its products. This includes the company's onsite FAA/EASA Part 145 Repair Station MYER988K for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of nacelle systems. This facility can provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul of nacelle systems for: A320neo (LEAP-1A), 787 (GEnx & T1000), CF6-80C2 reversers (all models), CF6-80E1 reversers, A320 (CFM56-5B & V2500), 737 (CFM56-7B).

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing, and Innovation Awards from the JEC. Plataine Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

