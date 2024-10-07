St. Francis Reflections and Treasure Health Finalize Partnership

"This strategic alliance is an opportunity to strengthen each organization's ability to expand services and advance care innovation so that we can continue to meet the growing needs of our communities." Treasure Health President and CEO Jackie Kendrick, CHPCA Post this

"By bringing together our mission-driven organizations, St. Francis Reflections and Treasure Health will be able to capitalize on our unique strengths and create synergies so that we can continue to provide the highest quality end-of-life care and grief support services that our communities have grown to expect," said St. Francis Reflections President and CEO Joseph Killian, CHPCA.

"This strategic alliance is an opportunity to strengthen each organization's ability to expand services and advance care innovation so that we can continue to meet the growing needs of our communities and build upon the legacies of caring that our organizations' founders established years ago," said Treasure Health President and CEO Jackie Kendrick, CHPCA.

Each legacy hospice – St. Francis Reflections and Treasure Coast Hospice – will maintain their names in their established markets. All funds raised by each organization's Foundation will remain in their respective communities. As legacy brands founded by volunteers in the 1980s, each organization has delivered compassionate care to generations of families for more than 40 years.

Among the initiatives that St. Francis Reflections will be prioritizing is the development of a PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model for Brevard County. The PACE model of care is designed to help the frail, elderly population live safely at home, enhancing their overall health and quality of life by providing a range of senior care services, preventive and primary care to acute and long-term care.

To ensure the highest-quality patient care, Treasure Coast Hospice is developing an on-site simulation lab that will allow small group and one-on-one training opportunities. The simulation lab will promote a hands-on orientation and skill development program for nurses and nursing aides as well as targeted educational opportunities for experienced clinicians.

About St. Francis Reflections

St. Francis Reflections is Brevard's longest-serving, and only independent, non-profit hospice and palliative care resource. Founded more than 45 years ago, St. Francis Reflections provides extraordinary care for patients and families to help them deal with the greatest medical, emotional and spiritual challenges of their lives. Today, St. Francis Reflections cares for patients in their residences throughout Brevard County, wherever they call home. It offers two Inpatient Units—one 12-bed unit in Titusville and another 10-bed unit inside Melbourne Regional Medical Center in Melbourne. St. Francis Reflections staff and volunteers work with dedication, compassion and great respect for those they serve guided by the mission statement: Uplifting Lives. Uplifting Each Other. Uplifting Our Community.

About Treasure Health and Treasure Coast Hospice

Treasure Health is a non-profit community organization of skilled professionals and dedicated volunteers whose mission is to provide access to compassionate, caring, expert and professional hospice and grief support services to patients and families at the end of life. The organization's flagship hospice program, Treasure Coast Hospice, was founded in 1982 and has grown to serve more than 4,000 patients annually in Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties. Thanks to the generous support of the community, the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation is able to fund comprehensive hospice and grief support programs for Treasure Coast Hospice, including three Inpatient Units with a total of 32 beds on two campuses in Martin and St. Lucie counties, the specialized pediatric program Little Treasures, music therapy, massage therapy, virtual reality experiences, individual and group bereavement services, and Camp Good Grief for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

